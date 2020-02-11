Merkel's succession crisis in Germany also leaves Europe without leaders

BERLIN – Even before the successor chosen by Chancellor Angela Merkel announced this week that she would retire, sending German politics to deeper chaos, there were complaints about German leadership in Europe.

Merkel lacked vision, it was for a long time the saying of his critics at home and abroad. The 14-year-old chancellor was risk averse. His nation, as a whole, still had to get rid of the inhibitions that came with its history, leaving it reluctant or unable to take a decisive role in defending the multilateral system, even when President Trump has moved to destroy it.

Those concerns will be further focused this week, with the opening on Friday of the annual Munich Security Conference, the world’s foreign policy response to the World Economic Forum in Davos, where analysts and diplomats from all over will meet to discuss the security. challenges facing the world.

It is revealing that, 30 years after the German reunification, Germany and its stalled government, ideologically divided and with Merkel in his last year in office, will barely appear on the agenda. Mrs. Merkel will not be in Munich. But the German question will be a main topic of discussion among the participants.