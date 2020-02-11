Merkel's succession crisis in Germany also leaves Europe without leaders

BERLIN – Even before the successor chosen by Chancellor Angela Merkel announced this week that she would retire, sending German politics to deeper chaos, there were complaints about German leadership in Europe.
Merkel lacked vision, it was for a long time the saying of his critics at home and abroad. The 14-year-old chancellor was risk averse. His nation, as a whole, still had to get rid of the inhibitions that came with its history, leaving it reluctant or unable to take a decisive role in defending the multilateral system, even when President Trump has moved to destroy it.
Those concerns will be further focused this week, with the opening on Friday of the annual Munich Security Conference, the world’s foreign policy response to the World Economic Forum in Davos, where analysts and diplomats from all over will meet to discuss the security. challenges facing the world.
It is revealing that, 30 years after the German reunification, Germany and its stalled government, ideologically divided and with Merkel in his last year in office, will barely appear on the agenda. Mrs. Merkel will not be in Munich. But the German question will be a main topic of discussion among the participants.
"Germany is the elephant in the room," said Jan Techau, director of the German Marshall Fund office in Berlin. "Today, Germany and its leadership in the field of security are once again in everyone's mind," he said. "Everyone is waiting for Germany."
The resignation on Monday of the successor chosen by Mrs. Merkel, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, will only intensify questions about where Germany is heading.
The uncertainty about who will succeed Mrs. Merkel means that Germany will focus internally for many months, extending the feeling of paralysis that is frustrating Germany's allies in the European Union and Washington.
It is not that German elites do not recognize the many problems that accumulate around them. A small but vibrant foreign policy community has long identified the need for more strategic thinking, more investment in key technologies, a greener economy and a stronger eurozone.
He has recognized the challenges, from climate change to Russian interference and the technological confrontation between the United States and China, that run the risk of leaving Europe behind.
But even when President Trump's China, Russia and the United States seem to surround Europe as predators on issues ranging from trade and competition to Ukraine and Huawei, the political leadership to translate this into policies that German voters have been missing.
"There is no sense of urgency," Mr. Techau said. "The fact that we have a Trump situation, a situation in China, a situation in Russia, none of that is really on the radar outside a small strategic community."
One reason is that Germany has done very well. For many Germans, especially in ancient and dominant West Germany, Merkel's time in office has been one of stability and prosperity.
"We have a defensive status quo society that sustains a defensive status quo power," said Timothy Garton Ash, professor of European history at the University of Oxford.
A stream of anxiety about the future has been introduced in recent years, but that, he said, has translated into a popular feeling of "hold on to what we have."
The idea of change is difficult to sell to a people who became rich and powerful in moderation in the decades after World War II, Techau said.
"Germany became rich, powerful, reunified and regained its full sovereignty," Techau said. “And now the same nations that told us to exercise moderation are telling us to lead. The Germans are not buying it yet. "
One feels German fatigue with leadership expectations, even when their own fragments of domestic politics grow, a far-right party grows and Germany's traditional dominance in 20th century technology is being replaced by electric cars, 5G communications and intelligence. artificial.
"We have been living our glories and past achievements for a while, and we have been slow to adapt to digitalization and AI and even the,quot; Green Agreement, "said Sophia Besch of the Berlin office of the Center for Reform European
Ms. Merkel, a Christian Democrat, is admired and even revered as a leader "who made everyone feel safe," said Besch. "But her stalemate is mixing with that of Germany, and it's hard to decide how much she is and how much the state is."
Who will lead Germany next is not clear, with a general disappointment in the visible alternatives.
Guntram Wolff, a German who runs the Bruegel Economic Research Institute in Brussels, said that with Merkel's failure to produce an orderly transition, the main initiatives of the European Union will probably not get anywhere until the fall of next year.
As an indication of the battles ahead, Ms. Kramp-Karrenbauer has been in an almost permanent dispute with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.
Mr. Maas comes from the small partners of the coalition of Christian Democrats, the Social Democrats, who fear early elections and have chosen to remain in government while they loudly convey their complaints about policies.
"No one can imagine Germany without Merkel and nobody seems to be up to the job," Besch said. "There is anxiety that also derives from that."
Germany has traditionally acted reactively and pragmatically, with little strategic vision, said Henrik Enderlein, president and professor of political economy at the Hertie School in Berlin.
"Germany is sleepwalking," said Professor Enderlein. After the fall of the wall and the reunification, "German thought has not yet recovered from this idea that if we wait long enough everything will be fine," he said.
Nor has Germany been prepared "to suffer economic pain from political and foreign policy gains," said Christian Odendahl, a German economist at the Center for European Reform in Berlin. "And this is a Germany that feels economically insecure about its future."
These insecurities come partly from their dependence, more than most, on exports and investments in China, which influences the policy of everything from Huawei to Hong Kong and leads to caution about how much to risk to strengthen the euro.
Mrs. Merkel's adverse risk incrementalism is part of her disconnection with the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, who is full of strategic visions for Europe but has shown little capacity to carry them out.
The two leaders not only disagree, but do not get along, which makes the leadership of a European Union after Brexit less clear than it could be.
With Trump's election, there was a great expectation that Merkel would become the main defender of the rules-based multilateral order that has served Germany and Europe so well.
"When Trump took office, we talked about Merkel as the leader of the West, but who would say that now?" Asked Anna Wieslander, Swedish and director of the Atlantic Council of northern Europe.
"It is a sign of the negative direction that Germany has taken." "We want Germany to lead, because it tries to unite the Europeans, while France is more damaging, but Germany is not there."
Ms. Merkel will simply not take risks even when necessary, said Julianne Smith, a former Obama official now with the German Marshall Fund in Washington. "It's the worst of all worlds: we need Merkel to lead and unfortunately it's not happening," he said.
. ’’
A former foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel of the Social Democrats, has spoken widely of Europe as a vegetarian in a world of carnivores, a point he reinforced in a recent telephone interview. That is overloaded, but it reaches the heart of the German question.
"A country of our size and economic and technological power," he said, "a land of our geostrategic location and with our global interests cannot stand aside and look."
Katrin Bennhold reported from Berlin and Steven Erlanger from Brussels.