Meghan Markle asks Prince Harry to look like a & # 39; million dollars & # 39;

According to reports, the Duchess wants the Duke of Sussex to have a more American style, which means that the former cast member of & # 39; Suit & # 39; He wants Harry to be returning to the gym.

Now that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan markle They no longer reside in the UK, they have some things to do to make adjustments. Apparently, one of them had a more American style, and Meghan reportedly wants to give her husband a makeover.

It is said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to spend their summers hanging out with A-listers, including Jennifer Aniston. "Jen will be in Canada in June or July to start filming, everything will be fine, and there will be many opportunities for them to meet in Los Angeles once Meghan and Harry are in town," says a source from Radar Online.

Meghan and Prince Harry are supposedly "eager to meet" in Los Angeles. However, Meghan wants to put him in shape in preparation for his impending movement.

"He has gained a few pounds lately, especially around the face, and Meg ordered him to solve it," the source adds. "That means going back to the gym, reducing carbohydrates and partnering with a coach every two days at least."

Meghan and Harry are currently moving to Canada, although they are looking to spend time in California as they "have started looking for houses online." The previous report said they "hoped to find something that suited their needs. Meghan would like to be able to hold meetings at home and also be able to receive friends and entertain."

This comes after Meghan and Harry enjoyed dinner with Jennifer Lopez and promised Alex Rodriguez after making his first joint appearance at a private Florida investment summit sponsored by JPMorgan in Miami on February 6. His double date supposedly took place at the Habitat restaurant of the 1Hotel South Beach.

"Harry and Meghan got along very well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent time chatting with them during dinner," a source told the site. "J.Lo was heard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex's house in Miami to spend time with them and their children."

The couple made headlines by announcing their plans to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, which the "Suits"Alum had called home before marrying the prince in 2018." This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter. , including the launch of our new charity, "they explained.