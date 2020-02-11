Megan Thee Stallion was arrested! (Exclusive details)

Megan Thee Stallion was arrested and accused of attacking a family member and causing bodily harm, MTO News reported.

The incident happened a little less than a year ago, just before the "HOT GIRL,quot; exploded on the scene. Megan's past has been largely unknown to his fans. But the rapper calls herself a "good girl,quot; who "attended college."

Well, she also spent time behind bars.

And MTO News has exclusive details about exactly what fell, and what charges Meg faces.

We did some legal investigations, and Megan was arrested in Austin and faced an assault that causes bodily injury to a family member. She was detained in the county jail, before being rescued.

Fortunately for her, the family member who allegedly assaulted did not appear in court, and the charges against her were finally dropped.

So who was Megan fighting against and why? No one knows, and Megan is clearly not talking.

But March 2019 was a very hard month for the rapper. Megan Thee Stallion's mother, Holly Thomas, died in March 2019 of a long-standing cancerous brain tumor. And Meg's grandmother died the same month.