Megan Thee Stallion beat her boyfriend for cheating on her and was arrested

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; addresses his previous arrest while his police photo of the 2015 incident where he assaulted & # 39; a family member & # 39; at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, it resurfaced.

Up News Info –

Megan Thee Stallion He spoke after his police photo of the 2015 arrest went viral. The attacker "Hot Summer Girl" was arrested in Austin when she was 19 years old and faced an assault that caused "bodily injury to a family member."

Megan took Instagram Live to explain what really happened. She said the incident happened at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival. She faced her boyfriend when she discovered that he had cheated on her and impregnated her side girl.

%MINIFYHTML94145ddc807781387511f11f2fd95bfc11% %MINIFYHTML94145ddc807781387511f11f2fd95bfc12%

The boyfriend claimed that it was only a one-night adventure, but the woman became pregnant after her connection. Megan was furious and her discussion became physical. That's when the police arrived and took her to jail.

Stressing that he did not tolerate any kind of violence, he then revealed what happened next. Embarrassingly, the only person who could rescue her was her ex. After she was released from prison, she packed her bags and moved from her home.

<br />

The rapper, who was linked to people like MoneyBagg Yo, Wiz Khalifa, Trey SongzY G-Eazy In the past, I didn't mention any name. The charges were reportedly dropped because the person who assaulted did not appear in court.