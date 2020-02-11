Megan Thee Stallion addresses her Mugshot 2015 that has resurfaced

%MINIFYHTML6a814a8d7568859f7754ea0a35b3348411% %MINIFYHTML6a814a8d7568859f7754ea0a35b3348412%

Roommates, it seems that Megan Thee Stallion felt she had to give some explanations after her 2015 police photo has resurfaced. Meg got on live to explain a situation between her and a former boyfriend she had when she was 19 years old.

Apparently, Megan was in #SXSW, and discovered that same day that her manssss cheated on her. And she fathered a son with a woman with whom she claimed to have slept only once. Apparently, when Megan found out, they began to argue and the dispute became a bit violent.

She explains during life, that the discussion spilled on the street and people called the police. Unfortunately for her, when she started beating him, the police stopped her dry and had more than enough evidence to lock her up! To add insult to the injury, his previous boo admitted that she hit him and that was the drop that filled the glass that took her to the slammer.

See its detail all below:

Phew! The mistakes we make when we are young. Megan has clearly moved away from her situation and insisted that any type of violence in a relationship is simply not tolerated. Finally, she continues to say what happened after she was put in handcuffs.

She was taken to jail and, unfortunately, the only person she could call once everything was resolved was her ex. Apparently, he rescued her and, as soon as they got out of jail, she had to go directly to her house because where all her things were, she talked about AWKWARD. Needless to say, the old love birds parted and Megan became the poster girl to resurrect the movement of & # 39; Hot Girl & # 39 ;!