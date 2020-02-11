"Meaningless is an understatement,quot;: the family remembers Tommie McCoy, a man shot dead in the Minneapolis bus – Up News Info

– Family members of a man shot dead in a Metro Transit bus in downtown Minneapolis said he was about to restart his life.

Tommie McCoy, 51, was killed last week when he was standing near the door of a bus in downtown Minneapolis. The suspect, who also shot another man on the bus, is behind bars on charges of murder.

Trahern Pollard says his cousin was loved by many.

“He was a dear son, a dear brother, a father, a grandfather. Everyone who knew him loved him, ”said Pollard. "His mother wanted me to make sure that I said that, you know, what he liked to do was spend time with the family."

McCoy, a man from Chicago, was looking for a new beginning in Minnesota, and had just gotten a new home.

"I had just returned (last week) to finish those things, so he was in the garage on 7th Street because he stayed in the Salvation Army for the next few days," Pollard said.

But that bus ride downtown would be McCoy's last, after Malcom Lessley, 26, shot him in the head moments after shooting another passenger in the face. Researchers have not published a reason.

"Meaningless is a euphemism," Pollard said.

Last year, Lessley was found incompetent to continue legal proceedings after being accused of pointing a gun at the head of a taxi driver. Pollard understands the struggles of mental illness after losing a son to suicide. Just wait for Lessley to get the help you need.

Another of McCoy's relatives told Up News Info over the phone that Lessley's family called them to Chicago to apologize. Pollard adds that McCoy's mother also feels sad for Lessley.

"She is really a spiritual lady, so I think that came from a spiritual place, the fact that he is a 26-year-old African American young man, and essentially his whole life has been exhausted by making this decision," Pollard said. . "As a family, what we plan to do is simply, you know, let justice prevail."

A vigil will take place this Thursday at 5 p.m. near the bus stop where McCoy was killed.

Lessley will return to court next month.