Mayor Bloomberg convicted after resurfacing comments of & # 39; stop and register & # 39; | USA news

%MINIFYHTML50980cc33479503f43cdecb91bc8004611% %MINIFYHTML50980cc33479503f43cdecb91bc8004612%

Mike Bloomberg is under fire for resurfaced comments in which he says that the way to reduce homicide rates is to "put many police officers,quot; in minority neighborhoods because that's where the "whole crime,quot; is.

The billionaire and former mayor of New York made the comments in an appearance in 2015 at the Aspen Institute, as part of a general defense of his support for the controversial "stop and search,quot; police tactic that has been found to disproportionately affect minorities.

%MINIFYHTML50980cc33479503f43cdecb91bc8004613% %MINIFYHTML50980cc33479503f43cdecb91bc8004614%

Bloomberg launched his Democratic presidential offer in the United States at the end of last year with an apology for his support for politics. On Tuesday, after comments reappeared, he reiterated his apologies and said his 2015 comments "do not reflect my commitment to the reform of criminal justice and racial equity."

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML50980cc33479503f43cdecb91bc8004615% %MINIFYHTML50980cc33479503f43cdecb91bc8004616%

But the audio of his Aspen speech highlights his acceptance of politics only a few years ago, and suggests that he was aware of the disproportionate effects of stopping and registering in minorities. Bloomberg says in the audio that "95 percent,quot; of the murders and the victims of murders are young male minorities and that "he can only take the description, Xerox and pass it on to all the cops." To fight crime, he says, "put a lot of police where the crime is, what it means in minority neighborhoods."

In the audio, he acknowledges that concentrating police forces in minority neighborhoods means that minorities are disproportionately arrested for possession of cannabis, but rejects it as a necessary consequence of crime in those neighborhoods. And to "take weapons out of children's hands," says Bloomberg, police must "throw them against the wall and search them."

"And they say: & # 39; Oh, I don't want that, I don't want to get caught & # 39;. Then they don't bring the gun," he says.

Audio of @MikeBloombergIt's 2015 @AspenInstitute speech where he explains that "only Xerox can (copy)" the description of the man, minorities 16-25 and the hand to the police. Bloomberg had a blocked speech video. Perhaps due to the problematic explanation he gives for #Stop and register pic.twitter.com/Fm0YCi4ZRy – Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 10, 2020

According to a report in the Aspen Times that also dates from 2015, Bloomberg blocked the publication of the video of the appearance of the Aspen Institute, but the Aspen Times reporter uploaded what appears to be the full audio online, and drew attention on Monday after that the podcaster Benjamin Dixon circulated it on Twitter.

#BloombergIsRacist was a trend, and many compared it to the president of the United States, Donald Trump, and others asked those who supported the candidate to withdraw his support.

In his statement on Tuesday, Bloomberg notes that he "inherited the practice of stopping and recording,quot; from the previous administration, and noted that by the time he left office, he significantly reduced its use. He said: "I should have done it faster and earlier."

But stop and search expanded dramatically under Bloomberg's surveillance, peaking in 2011 when more than 685,000 people were arrested, according to data from the American Civil Liberties Union. While the use of the practice declined significantly after that, Bloomberg maintained the program even in the face of widespread criticism and legal challenges.

The former mayor of New York has distanced himself from politics since launching his presidential campaign as part of a broader strategy aimed at attracting minority voters, which are a key voting block for Democrats. He also recognized his own white privilege and launched policies focused on central issues of some African-American communities, such as black home ownership and maternal mortality rates.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has had an overwhelming advantage with African Americans, pointing to his support as a firewall that would provide him with a much-needed primary victory in South Carolina at the end of the month. But Biden lost in Iowa and vanished in New Hampshire and, as his candidacy was compromised, recent polls suggest he has lost some African-American support.

None of his Democratic rivals have yet to really capitalize on that support, although both Bloomberg and Senator Bernie Sanders have made some progress. Both have received a large number of important African-American endorsements and have conducted campaign events specifically aimed at the black community.

& # 39; Extremely disturbing & # 39;

On Tuesday, Bloomberg faced strong criticism from his opponents. Businessman Tom Steyer, another Democratic presidential candidate, called the comments "extremely disturbing,quot; and said Bloomberg needs to give an explanation to those affected by stopping and registering.

"Mike Bloomberg's comments on the video are extremely disturbing. The racist stereotypes he uses are no place today, and anyone who comes for the presidential nomination should reject them," Steyer added.

If you live in New York or know our history, you've been knowing that #BloombergIsRacist. He is horrible. The world will soon know how deep this man's fanaticism is. – Shaun King (@shaunking) February 11, 2020

Symone Sanders, one of the main advisors to the Biden campaign, called the comments "sad and despicable," and said Bloomberg "will have to answer for these comments." Trump, who has supported stop-and-register policies, sent a tweet with an audio clip that states "Bloomberg is racist."

Later, Trump eliminated the tweet, but his campaign took advantage of his argument.

Bloomberg focused most of his statement on Trump's audio, arguing that the president's attack "reflects his fear of the growing strength of my campaign."

"Make no mistake, Mr. President: I am not afraid of you and I will not let you intimidate me or anyone else in the United States," said Bloomberg.