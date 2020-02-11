Mauricio Pochettino: I would love the return of the Premier League | Soccer news





Mauricio Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Tottenham on November 19

Mauricio Pochettino admits that he would love to return to the world of Premier League administration.

Currently, the 47-year-old man has the relaxed air about him of a man who has spent almost three months away from the intensity of his chosen profession, completely separating himself from football. But it is clear that the ambition to return to sport, specifically in England, burns brightly within it.

Pochettino cut a relaxed and pleasant figure during a one-hour conversation with Natalie Pinkham of Sky Sports for the In the pink podcast, but his eyes shone remarkably when there was talk of a possible return to English football.

You have enough integrity to never mention the names of the clubs that have been consistently linked to their services, especially those with managers who are already in the position.

Former Spurs boss Pochettino was invited in this week's episode of Natalie Pinkham's In The Pink podcast

Pochettino would be a desired goal for any club in the Premier League because of his work at Tottenham, but for now the focus of the man himself is that of the bat, almost completely, but not quite.

"To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League," he said. "It will be difficult, I know, and for now it is a waiting moment and we will see what happens."

"It's a moment of recovery, think a little about yourself and be ready because something can always happen in football and you must be ready."

"I am ready and waiting for a new challenge. I believe and trust that the next challenge will be fantastic."

José Mourinho took over Pochettino in White Hart Lane after his dismissal

Pochettino has been away from the Spurs and out of football since November 19. He has taken the time to reflect deeply and has only kept a marginal eye on the clubs that have partnered with him.

"I was in Argentina, I was in Qatar, I was in Spain and I have Jesus (Pérez, deputy manager of Pochettino in Spurs) who follows the news a bit but I notice the rumors," he said.

"The entire coaching staff accepts that there are rumors. We treat rumors naturally.

"People need natural people, normal people and we don't say we are unique with that, but we are not actors and we don't do anything we don't believe in."

For more than five years, that belief was embedded in a winning culture in Tottenham. There will always be a feeling of regret that such a positive philosophy has never manifested itself in the cutlery, but Pochettino was the guiding hand during a period of great transition in North London, and his role in that remains a source of great pride. .

Pochettino is proud of the legacy he left in Tottenham, which was cultivated while White Hart Lane was undergoing a great transformation.

"Of course, I feel very proud of everything I accomplished in Tottenham and when I analyze my time there, many positive things happened," says Pochettino. "I took over at a crucial moment for the club.

"All I had to do was very scary at the time. To destroy White Hart Lane and build a new stadium, to play at Wembley and Milton Keynes, only soccer players know how difficult it was to deal with these situations."

"Applying a new philosophy and new ideas was very difficult, but I am very proud of the success we had and of taking Tottenham to a different level.

"Playing in the Champions League for three or four years and finishing above Arsenal was often a great legacy for us. Winning a title would be a great reward, but for us that is the legacy, having the club and the stadium in Tottenham. That's more than winning titles. "

Pochettino revealed that Jurgen Klopp approached him after his plunder of Tottenham

Pochettino's arrival in England came in January 2013, but it could have been before that; When his Espanyol teammate, Florin Raduciou, moved to West Ham in 1996, he launched a similar movement to the center of defense, as he would thrive in his "mischievous,quot; environment.

While the pointless defender could have fit perfectly in the mid-1990s on the hard flight of the top English category, he would have to wait almost two decades to make his presence felt, and in a completely different way.

"The young English managers of today have the influence of Europeans," he said. "Before, English football was closed. It was difficult to share and mix here, but European coaches have been influential. People have been more open to discover a different kind of football."

"When I first arrived in Southampton, the players said that you have to play long balls behind the sides and press, the focus was always like this. Changing this mentality was difficult, but now you can see a different style in football and that makes to the Premier League in the best league in the world. "

A key element of what made Pochettino successful is his belief in "universal energy," an internal belief that Pochettino has used as a guiding light since childhood.

"I have always believed in this energy, that when you dream and think, you become obsessed with finding something," he said. "Then, this energy will help you find it.

"I don't know if someone put this idea in my brain, or if it's mine, but it's there. The energy is there, but only if you believe. It's about you, if you believe it or not. If I don't want to see this energy, it will disappear." .

Time will tell if any Premier League club makes the decision to recruit Pochettino and return his & # 39; universal energy & # 39; to the division.

If this offer is not presented, it will explore opportunities abroad, a perspective that, although practical, would not seem the best option for a man who has taken root so firmly in the football culture of this country.

"If we move to Europe," he says with a smile that perhaps can only be described as sad. "We're going to miss England."