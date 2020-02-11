Mattel launches the 40th anniversary black Barbie doll in honor of the original black Barbie

Mattel celebrates the 40th anniversary of The Original Black Barbie.

Since 1960, Mattel has created black dolls. But it was not until the 1980s that a black doll was given the name "Barbie." According to Lifestyle Maven, "Previously, those Mattel dolls with their melanin poppin,quot; were simply friends from Barbie, like Christie and Francie. "

%MINIFYHTML2f14dd51c4796767b7be765a62a6013e11% %MINIFYHTML2f14dd51c4796767b7be765a62a6013e12%

The original Black Barbie was designed by a black woman named Kitty Black Perkins, and now Bill Greening has designed the 40th anniversary of the First Black Barbie Doll, in honor of Perkins, his friend and mentor.

When it was initially launched, Black Barbie Doll had an afro and dark skin. In an interview, Perkins stated:

"I wanted her to reflect what it was (B) lacked culture, and what was familiar to our (B) lacked collectors and children who really played with Barbie dolls."

He also said that his inspiration came from Diana Ross and The Supremes. “I was amazed at the way they dressed: dignity, fashion and everything they would wear was special to me. If it's not something I would wear, then I don't think it's something that kids would like, and something that African-American parents would embrace. "

Perkins didn't expect the doll to be as shocking as it was. “I had no idea it was going to be as innovative as it is now, but if you look at Barbie's story, the reason Barbie is number one is because she was the first of her kind. When we did Black Barbie, she also became the first of her class. "

The first 40-year-old black Barbie doll wears a red trumpet dress and a swollen ponytail with a gold handbag, along with golden earrings. Greening said: "" We didn't want to make another reproduction, since we had already been there and we had done it. So I felt that this was a good time to pay tribute to the original design but with an updated look. And we wanted to make sure that the key elements of the original Black Barbie were in the new design, paying homage to the inspiration of Kitty's original design. "

In 2020, there are a lot of Black Dolls created by small business owners. Fortunately, although it is still a task, we have more representation than ever.