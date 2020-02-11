Match report – Wycombe 0 – 1 Fleetwood

















Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Wycombe and Fleetwood.

Ten-man Fleetwood won a third rebound victory when Paddy Madden's tap-in gave them a deserved 1-0 win at Wycombe.

Madden's effort was only a reward for an excellent performance by Joey Barton, his 16th goal of the campaign extended Fleetwood's unbeaten streak in Sky Bet League One to six games.

The visitors should have been out of sight at the break, Ched Evans rejected two wonderful opportunities from the beginning.

The cod army continued to dominate a mediocre side of Wycombe, with Danny Andrew breaking the crossbar before the interval.

Josh Parker provided the only quality moment for the Chairboys before the break, letting him fly from outside the box just to be greeted by an instinctive stop by goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

Despite losing Evans to a straight red by an elbow in Jason McCarthy's face and Barton being sent to the stand late, visitors continued to impress.

Madden, who had already been denied by a fractional offside call, was wrong with Ryan Allsop to keep Fleetwood's march in the firmly routed play-off places.