Match report – Wimbledon 0-0 Ipswich

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between AFC Wimbledon and Ipswich.

Goalkeeper Joe Day produced a series of good saves when AFC Wimbledon kept Ipswich in a goalless draw at Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Neither party recorded a target shot in the first half, but Ipswich could have moved on after 41 minutes.

Emyr Huws saw his free kick deviate from Day's right post. The resulting corner caused chaos and the ball sat very well for James Norwood, whose volley hit the crossbar hard and bounced off the line.

Norwood approached again after 56 minutes, with Day getting well to deflect the shot of the top scorer of the visitors this season.

Norwood was denied once again in the middle of the second half when he clung to a loose pass from Dons Rod McDonald's midfielder, but Cardiff loanee Day fell short.

The hosts had a chance when Mitch Pinnock's acrobatic effort was blocked at close range by James Wilson.

Day then brilliantly made the palm of his hand on Will Keane's half volley on the turn before shooting Freddie Sears's free kick when both sides watched their win-free runs stretch to four games.