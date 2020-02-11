Match report – Tranmere 0 – 0 Bristol R

%MINIFYHTMLb0d836836183f7a3ecc4e0661e2d992511% %MINIFYHTMLb0d836836183f7a3ecc4e0661e2d992512%









Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Tranmere and Bristol Rovers.

Tranmere ended a streak of five straight losses in the league with a goalless draw against Bristol Rovers out of shape at Prenton Park.

With the Wirral peninsula still suffering the effects of the Ciara storm, both sides struggled to find any kind of rhythm in devilish conditions.

Ed Upson de Rovers was closer to breaking the deadlock in the middle of the second half when he hit the ball against Scott Davies's post with the goalkeeper hit.

Upson had another opportunity in the first half when his free kick bounced off Davies, but Rovers defender George Ray headed for the crossbar on the line.

Tranmere enjoyed a good spell at the beginning of the second half, in which James Vaughan approached and Andy Cook flew out of Vaughan's cross.

But the visitors defended themselves and were denied leadership when Sid Nelson made a bright block at the edge of the area before Upson hit a post.

Luke McCullough burst at the time of detention before Jonson Clarke-Harris put a great chance on the other end with virtually the last kick of the game, but the loot was shared leaving Tranmere to six security points.