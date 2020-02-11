Match report – Scunthorpe 0 – 2 Cambridge U

















1:47



Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Scunthorpe and Cambridge.

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Scunthorpe and Cambridge.

Cambridge continued its march towards the top half of the Sky Bet League Two table with a 2-0 win at Scunthorpe.

Earn £ 250,000 on Tuesday! %MINIFYHTMLee071363755b63b12f0e785215e3611311% %MINIFYHTMLee071363755b63b12f0e785215e3611312% FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season on Tuesday.

A goal in each half of Idris El Mizouni and Paul Mullin won the victory of the U, his third consecutive under guard guard Mark Bonner.

The Ipswich borrowed teenager, El Mizouni, put the visitors on his way in the 16th minute with his first main goal, curling a free kick over the wall of Scunthorpe and in the upper corner from inside the D.

John McAtee was not largely off target as the home team sought a quick response, unlike Kevin Van Veen, who skied a much better opening on the crossbar in the first half stop time.

Having comfortably contained its hosts, Cambridge doubled its advantage just after the hour mark when goalkeeper Ian Lawlor could only stop a shot from Harrison Dunk and Mullin made the rebound.

From that moment, there was only one winner, with the U going down to victory to reach nine points out of nine since Bonner took over after the dismissal of Colin Calderwood.