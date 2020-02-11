Match report – Salford City 2 – 3 Plymouth

















Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Salford and Plymouth.

Super substitute James Wilson scored a break in his Salford debut, but it was not enough since Ryan Hardie's stoppage at the time of detention earned Plymouth a narrow 3-2 victory in the Sky Bet League Two.

Hardie shot from the right before shooting home in the corner at the end of an exciting crash.

Ash Hunter of Salford approached twice in the early stages.

He dragged an angle effort inches wide, then attacked in a 25-yard attack that was also just outside the target.

Plymouth came forward after 18 minutes. Antoni Sarcevic crossed a center and, although Byron Moore made an initial effort, he made no mistake the second time when he tapped at home from four yards.

Salford responded with Bruno Andrade shooting shortly after a neat dismissal of Adam Rooney.

Salford's goalkeeper, Kyle Letheren, saved the hosts twice at the beginning of the second half, avoiding major blows from George Cooper and Sarcevic.

Wilson leveled off with his first touch after arriving when he looked home at a header in a loop just to get Argyle to quickly regain the lead when Sarcevic snuggled brightly from 25 yards.

However, Wilson struck again two minutes later, turning sweetly before firing home from 15 yards, while the late Hardie winner resolved things.