Match report – Northampton 0 – 1 Swindon

Sky Bet League Two Swindon leaders achieved a crucial 1-0 victory in the promotion race thanks to Jordan Lyden's last winner against Northampton.

The game was headed for a goalless draw until Lyden headed home with 12 minutes remaining to maintain Swindon's two-point lead at the top of the division.

Eoin Doyle shot David Cornell meekly within the first minute before opposing goalkeeper Steven Benda was forced to take more strenuous action when he got off magnificently to tip Mark Marshall's low shot around the post.

The chances were few and far between in the first half when Cornell made another comfortable stop for Doyle and then Benda beat Sam Hoskins' 20-yard shot.

Diallang Jaiyesimi softened his lines when he only had one defender to win in the second half and the same man stepped aside a second wide effort just moments later.

But Swindon was starting to turn the screw and his pressure was worth it after 78 minutes when Lyden timed his career perfectly to head downtown Doyle.

The Cobblers had no response after that and slipped to a second straight loss at home to remain sixth.