Match report – Morecambe 2 – 0 Macc & # 39; field

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Morecambe and Macclesfield.

Morecambe secured three vital points in his battle to maintain his status in the Football League after a 2-0 victory over Macclesfield.

The victory led the shrimp above the silk men on the table and eight points above the Stevenage club.

In a game dominated by the wind, the home team took full advantage in the first half and took the lead in 18 minutes. Veteran midfielder Toumani Diagouraga chose the perfect time to score his first goal for the club when he scored a loose ball from 12 yards.

Derek Adams's side doubled his lead after 35 minutes when Aaron Wildig turned sharply on the edge of the area and fired a shot that had a perverse deviation to beat the unfortunate Jonathan Mitchell.

John O & # 39; Sullivan almost did it three minutes later with a shot in the right foot that extended inches from the pole with Mitchell hit.

With the wind behind them, Macclesfield dominated possession in the second half but struggled to create clear opportunities.

Danny Whitehead forced Christoffer Mafoumbi to save a short distance, but the visitors only created a remarkable effort when the local goalkeeper superbly shot a long range shot from Connor Kirkby.