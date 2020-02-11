Match Report – Crewe 2 – 1 Crawley

















2:03



Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Crewe and Crawley.

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Crewe and Crawley.

Crewe maintained pressure on the leaders of the Two Swindon League when Chris Porter's double secured a 2-1 victory over Crawley.

Earn £ 250,000 on Tuesday! %MINIFYHTMLd07efd887c7043530ce17da221dd9cc911% %MINIFYHTMLd07efd887c7043530ce17da221dd9cc912% FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season on Tuesday.

It seemed that the favorites would have to settle for a point after Nathan Ferguson's last shot canceled Porter's previous penalty.

But Porter headed to the far post with a minute to beat the Railwaymen a fourth straight victory.

Before the end of the drama, Crewe found Glenn Morris a notable obstacle on Gresty Road with the Red Devils goalie producing a series of fine stops.

Dangerman Charlie Kirk approached twice from the beginning and had an offside effort after applying the final touch when Morris patted James Jones' effort.

Jones sent a scorching impulse from a distance, but it wasn't that impressive from a short distance when he distorted the ball after Morris pushed a fierce impulse from Harry Pickering.

Pickering was frustrated again by an excellent work by Morris just before the break and, after the restart, Morris avoided the great impact of Stephen Walker after Pickering sent a free kick.

Crewe finally made the breakthrough when substitute Callum Ainley was tripped by Jamie Sendles-White as he ran towards the line in the 72nd minute.

Porter got up and sent Morris the wrong way from 12 yards.

Will Jaaskelainen retained leadership by tilting George Francomb's effort by the post, but was struck by Ferguson's 84-minute stand-in shot, awarded when Jordan Tunnicliffe was caught in the area by Porter.

Porter made up for his mistake at the other end, however, he stretched to cross his head at the Jones crossing at the far post.