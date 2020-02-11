Match report – Colchester 2 – 3 Grimsby

















1:51



Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Colchester and Grimsby.

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Colchester and Grimsby.

Charles Vernam made an excellent hat-trick when Grimsby claimed an impressive 3-2 victory at Colchester, which was pursuing the promotion.

%MINIFYHTML2872ddf60c4c46e6c87e0771ff9060a011% %MINIFYHTML2872ddf60c4c46e6c87e0771ff9060a012%

Frank Nouble was denied by James Grimsby goalkeeper James McKeown before Colchester was ahead in the 17th minute through Luke Prosser, who drilled a low shot in the bottom corner after a corner.

Town tied four minutes later through Vernam, who scored with a good right-footed shot from outside the area that sailed to the bottom corner after Matt Green's assistance.

Shortly thereafter, Colchester goalkeeper Dean Gerken denied Vernam, but Theo Robinson restored the leadership of the hosts in the 42nd minute when he stabbed home from close range after McKeown only stopped Ben Stevenson's low shot.

Grimsby returned to level up in the 66th minute when Vernam swept home on the far post of Elliott Hewitt's cross.

And Vernam completed his hat-trick with a sensational style three minutes later, dancing in front of several players before taking a low shot at Gerken to seal Grimsby's victory.