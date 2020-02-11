Match report – Carlisle 0 – 1 Cheltenham

















1:02



Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Carlisle and Cheltenham.

Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Carlisle and Cheltenham.

A goal in the first half of Reuben Reid gave Cheltenham a 1-0 victory that ended Carlisle's five-game streak without defeat.

Earn £ 250,000 on Tuesday! %MINIFYHTML21c6760de7ef0ce0254cb3876e99205d11% %MINIFYHTML21c6760de7ef0ce0254cb3876e99205d12% FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season on Tuesday.

The triumph returned to direct the promotion of Town after not being able to win any of its six previous games as a visitor.

Cheltenham hastened to turn an early corner of Carlisle into a dangerous counterattack when Ryan Broom's curly pass was fed into Alfie May, but Adam Collin was alert and advanced from his target to block May's shot.

The Robin threatened again from the right corner of Chris Hussey, but Reid, who was moving on the far post, hit his header in the side net.

The visitors were taking the difficult conditions lightly and Hussey had his next big opportunity, forcing Collin to make a full save while cutting from the left.

Cheltenham's brilliant start was rewarded with a goal at 26 minutes with Hussey playing an important role, throwing a free kick from the left that Reid was on hand to shoot home from close range on the far post.

Carlisle couldn't control the wind behind him in the first half and saw a free kick by Nathan Thomas from a promising position flying high over the bar.

Carlisle did better after the break and Omari Patrick struggled just to clear the bar with his shot.

May responded by Cheltenham with an effort measured from the edge of the box to which Collin got both hands by granting a corner.

While the Cumbrians were fighting for a draw, forcing the Town Owen Evans goalkeeper down twice to grab Jack Iredale crosses, they suffered a blow when the new signing Callum Guy was eliminated.