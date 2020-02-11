Match report – Blackpool 2 – 3 Gillingham

















The highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Blackpool and Gillingham.

Brandon Hanlan scored a dramatic additional time winner when Gillingham came from behind to beat Blackpool 3-2

Top scorer Armand Gnanduillet gave the Bloomfield Road team an early lead, but John Akinde leveled the Gills after the break.

Regan Charles-Cook gave the visitors the advantage before Nathan Delfouneso's header at the discount time seemed to have won a draw, only for Hanlan to attack death for the Gills.

After Jack Bonham stopped Gary Madine shooting at the Seasiders, Gnanduillet did it moments later with a clinical end in the bottom corner.

The chances of Connor Ronan and Madine were pleading before Akinde got behind and put a 73-minute equalizer, despite Chris Maxwell's best efforts at the home goal.

And the hosts were stunned when moments later Charles-Cook flew home to put the Gills 2-1 up.

Gillingham almost grabbed a third when Jack Tucker's header hit the carpentry, but instead, Delfouneso nodded toward the equalizer.

However, the late drama was not over, as Hanlan's short-distance header shot in death secured the three points for Gillingham.