Maria Bello spills details of commitment to Dominique Crenn

Attending the Oscar presentation party of the Elton John Foundation for AIDS, the actress of & # 39; NCIS & # 39; reveals that her fiancée of the French chef surprised her by being the one who asked the question.

Actress Maria beautiful announced his commitment, to the French chef Dominique Crenn, while attending the Elton John Oscar Party of the AIDS Foundation on Sunday night February 9.

The 52-year-old movie star, famous for her roles in films like "Coyote Ugly" and "Turn off the lights"and TV shows included"NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigation Service"he smiled when he told Entertainment Tonight that the couple got engaged on December 29 in Paris, France.

"We are quite happy, considering that we have committed, so this is our fun time in Hollywood for the first time since we got engaged," he smiled.

By suggesting that Dominique was the one who asked the question, Maria added: "It was very surprising, but it was meant to be. It was about time. I finally grew enough to get married. I think we enlightened each other."

Maria shares an 18-year-old son Jackson, with her ex-boyfriend Dan McDermott, and first came out in November 2013, when she wrote about having a homosexual relationship with then-girlfriend Clare Munn in her book "Whatever … Love is love: Questioning the labels we give ourselves. "