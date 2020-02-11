March Madness 2020: Prediction of NCAA players who stand up and fail among the 16 best seeds in the support preview

The NCAA has made great strides towards transparency with its NCAA tournament sowing process in recent years, beginning with the mock exercise of the selection committee for media members more than a decade ago. That has been a welcome development.

And on Saturday, for the fourth consecutive year, the selection committee convened and took a look at the 16 main seeds of the NCAA Tournament if the season had ended that day. The seeds are not binding, of course, but the revelation gives us an idea of ​​how the committee members see the teams with their current resumes.

So, what we are going to do today is take those 16 teams, the four main lines, and project a little. Based on what they have already achieved and how their remaining calendar looks, we are trying to answer this question: Are these teams more likely to stay where they are now, drop one or two lines, or even skip a seed? line?

Let us begin.

No. 1 seeds

1. Baylor (21-1)

Note Numbers: KenPom: 5 | NET: 3 | Quadrant 1 record: 8-0

Stay, get up or fall? Stay. At this point, how can you doubt Baylor, the best overall mark of Saturday's revelation? The Bears have exceeded all expectations, and have not only been accumulating empty victories. They won in Kansas and eliminated the top 30 teams NET Butler, Arizona, Villanova and Texas Tech. There is room for error here.

2. Kansas (20-3)

Note Numbers: KenPom: 1 | NET: 4 | Quadrant 1 record: 10-3

Stay, get up or fall? Autumn. Look at the schedule. There are three other Big 12 teams in the top 20 of NET, and the Jayhawks have yet to play two on the road. If they lose those two, there is no shame in that, that pushes them to five losses. And with the obvious enjoyment of the Bright Records Committee outside of Power 5 (with Gonzaga, San Diego State and Dayton between the first two lines of seeds), that could be a bit difficult to overcome.

3. Gonzaga (25-1)

Note Numbers: KenPom: 2 | NET: 2 | Quadrant 1 record: 5-1

Stay, get up or fall? Stay. Now they are in the No. 1 seed line, and they are not likely to lose again before Selection Sunday.

4. State of San Diego (24-0)

Note Numbers: KenPom: 4 | NET: 1 | Quadrant 1 record: 4-0

Stay, get up or fall? Stay. The Aztecs are favored by at least eight points in their last five games of the regular season at KenPom.com, and if they manage to spend the unbeaten regular season, it is hard to imagine that the committee will take them out of the rush line no matter what happens at the Mountain West Tournament (think of Saint Joseph & # 39; s in 2004).

No. 2 seeds

5. Duke (20-3)

Note Numbers: KenPom: 3 | NET: 6 | Quadrant 1 record: 3-1

Stay, get up or fall? Stay. This season's ACC doesn't offer the kind of elite wins the Blue Devils would need to climb over teams like Gonzaga and San Diego State. You see the three wins in Quadrant 1, right? That is not the typical strength of the curriculum that we are accustomed to seeing from the Blue Devils.

6. Dayton (21-2)

Note Numbers: KenPom: 6 | NET: 5 | Quadrant 1 record: 3-2

Stay, get up or fall? Rise. I know, it seems crazy to imagine a scenario, in 2020, where three of the four teams in the No. 1 seed line come from teams outside of traditional power conferences (with Baylor, of all teams, as the sole representative of power). But we are near a stage where that happens. It is very possible (probable?) That Dayton wins. If Kansas loses a couple of times and Duke and Louisville fail in the ACC game, this could happen.

7. Louisville (21-3)

Note Numbers: KenPom: 9, NET: 7, quadrant 1 record: 3-3

Stay, get up or fall? Stay. The Cardinals have nothing like a bad or even mediocre loss, and have solid victories against Duke and Michigan. But, as we mentioned with Duke, the ACC does not really offer opportunities for elite victories. Of the seven remaining Louisville games, only one, in Florida State, would move the needle.

8. West Virginia (18-5)

Note Numbers: KenPom: 7 | NET: 9 | Quadrant 1 record: 5-3

Stay, get up or fall? Autumn. This was true even before the Mountaineers lost in Oklahoma at 10 this weekend, as explained by SN University guru Mike DeCourcy.

No. 3 seeds

9. Maryland (19-4)

Note Numbers: KenPom: 8, NET: 8 | Quadrant 1 record: 6-4

Stay, get up or fall? Stay. When the Terps were about to lose four times in seven games, a place in seed line No. 3 seemed, well, unlikely. But they won six in a row, including three on the road, and are playing as a team with the intention of ascending. But they still have a difficult road ahead: six of their last eight games are against top 35 teams according to KenPom's top 35, a list that includes four roadside competitions.

10. State of Florida (20-3)

Note Numbers: KenPom: 19 | NET: 13 | Quadrant 1 record: 3-2

Stay, get up or fall? Rise. Let's say, for the sake of the discussion, the Seminoles follow KenPom's predictions and go 7-1 the rest of the way, with a defeat at Duke and a home victory against Louisville. That would put them at 27-4 in the year and 14-4 in Quad 1/2 games (depending on how some of them fall on the split line). That really feels like a solid seed No. 2, doesn't it?

11. Seton Hall (18-5)

Note Numbers: KenPom: 12 | NET: 12 | Quadrant 1 record: 8-4

Stay, get up or fall? Rise. Look at that record of 8-4 vs. Quad teams 1. Only one team, Kansas, has more than eight wins in Quadrant 1.

12. Villanova (17-6)

Note Numbers: KenPom: 28 | NET: 18 | Quadrant 1 record: 5-6

Stay, get up or fall? Autumn. It was a bit surprising to see Villanova on seed line No. 3, with the record of Quadrant 1 below .500 and the computer rankings that fell below the general seed No. 12 that the Wildcats had in this revelation.

No. 4 seeds

13. Auburn (21-2)

Note Numbers: KenPom: 30 | NET: 15 | Quadrant 1 record: 4-2

Stay, get up or fall? Stay. Of his last five victories, three have been in overtime and a quarter went by just four points. Auburn is thriving in closed games, but that feels like an unstable path to widespread success. In addition, their best non-conference wins are against the best teams of the A-10, Richmond and Saint Louis. That is not the kind of thing that persuades the committee to give a team a maximum of 2 or 3 seeds. The Tigers are not going to intimidate their way through a line of seeds or two with that resume. If they keep winning and the teams ahead stumble? Then it is possible.

14. Oregon (18-6)

Note Numbers: KenPom: 25 | NET: 25 | Quadrant 1 record: 6-4

Stay, get up or fall? Autumn. The Ducks have accumulated consecutive losses of 10 points on the road to teams outside the bubble conversation, Stanford and Oregon State. They have good victories against Seton Hall, Houston, Arizona, Michigan and Memphis (when the Tigers had James Wiseman), but this feels like a team that will install very well in the 5-6 seed range.

15. Butler (18-6)

Note Numbers: KenPom: 23 | NET: 14 | Quadrant 1 record: 7-5

Stay, get up or fall? Stay. The seven victories in Quadrant 1 are a small nugget to have in your pocket when the selection committee is responsible for eliminating resumes. However, the Big East is difficult and it is easy to drop a couple of quick games.

16. State of Michigan (16-8)

Note Numbers: KenPom: 10 | NET: 11 | Quadrant 1 record: 2-7

Stay, get up or fall? Autumn. This revelation happened on Saturday morning, before the Spartans lost in Michigan, their third consecutive and fifth loss in their last eight games. That 2-7 mark in Quadrant 1 games will not help your case either.