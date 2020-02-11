Mandy Moore's fifteen-year music video is a love letter to her teenage self

No regrets, with some exceptions.
Mandy Moore He is back with new music, and his new song "Fifteen,quot; is an ode to his youngest self. Fans of the We are The star will remember that she started playing music when she was 15, and quickly rose to fame with songs like "Candy,quot; and "I Wanna Be With You." She finished touring with him alley boys Y * NSYNC as a teenager, and in later years he starred in a lot of movies.
In his new song and music video, Moore remembers that moment with the wisdom he has now. In a statement about the song's release, Moore said he had finally learned to be compassionate to the decisions he made when he was young.
As the singer shared, "It has been a full circle trip to embrace who I was as a teenager starting in this industry and forgive myself for judging her so harshly."
"For years," he continued, "I apologized for the creative production of that time, but by making this new music collection, I was able to process a lot and get to have a great affection for that young woman, that part of me, because she is the reason that I am here today. "
In the lyrics, Moore tells the story of his 15-year-old self. While singing in the first verse, "Young lady, she got up early / She wasn't old enough to drive / She made a trip from Seminole County / With her mother by her side / Then New York / The world was falling on her feet / She thought I was making music / But I was just filling seats. "
In the choir, the 35-year-old woman says that all her past mistakes led her to where she is now.
"I don't regret it, with some exceptions," he sings. "Every wrong turn was the right direction / Still a part of me / Still a part of me."
Moore becomes even more specific with references to his past self in the next verse by describing his 90's style. "Light sticks, pink cotton candy / A touch of sparkle on his lips," he sings. "In the parade of the radio station / This is how they will play their greatest hits / Dancing graduation lost, graduation lost / There is no university in the fall / On the road with a band of boys, singing / For people in the mall ".
The next chorus changes the lyrics a bit.
"Without regrets, with some exceptions / Learn to love all imperfections," he sings. "That is still part of me." On the bridge, the actress reflects on the isolation that fame brought her at such a young age, but closes the single by repeating the chorus and her message of self-esteem.
As for the music video, she kept things simple, choosing to sit in a dreamy lit room while her husband, the Dawes singer Taylor Goldsmith, And the rest of his band plays around him.
"Fifteen,quot; is Moore's fourth new song of his new musical adventure. His predecessors include "When I wasn't looking," "I'd rather lose,quot; and "Save a little for you."
