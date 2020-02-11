Mandy Moore's fifteen-year music video is a love letter to her teenage self

No regrets, with some exceptions.

Mandy Moore He is back with new music, and his new song "Fifteen,quot; is an ode to his youngest self. Fans of the We are The star will remember that she started playing music when she was 15, and quickly rose to fame with songs like "Candy,quot; and "I Wanna Be With You." She finished touring with him alley boys Y * NSYNC as a teenager, and in later years he starred in a lot of movies.

In his new song and music video, Moore remembers that moment with the wisdom he has now. In a statement about the song's release, Moore said he had finally learned to be compassionate to the decisions he made when he was young.

As the singer shared, "It has been a full circle trip to embrace who I was as a teenager starting in this industry and forgive myself for judging her so harshly."