Man Utd 1999 vs Liverpool 2020: Choose your combined XI and who would win? The | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML22c5bb67755c1e8f09be3561838c67cc11% %MINIFYHTML22c5bb67755c1e8f09be3561838c67cc12%

"Only Virgil van Dijk would join the 1999 Man Utd team," says Steve McClaren. Disagree? Write your review …









%MINIFYHTML22c5bb67755c1e8f09be3561838c67cc13% %MINIFYHTML22c5bb67755c1e8f09be3561838c67cc14%

How many players of the current Liverpool team would become the winning team of the Manchester United triplet in 1999? And which team would win?

%MINIFYHTML22c5bb67755c1e8f09be3561838c67cc15% %MINIFYHTML22c5bb67755c1e8f09be3561838c67cc16%

As Liverpool approaches the first title in 30 years, we make the comparison between the Jurgen Klopp team and the infamous 1998/99 triple winners of Sir Alex Ferguson, who remain the only English team to win the FA Cup , the European Cup and the highest category. Title in a single season.

Norwich vs Liverpool Live

Chelsea vs Man Utd Live

Steve McClaren's opinion: Van Dijk only

Virgil van Dijk is the only Liverpool player who made Steve McClaren's combined XI

Speaking in Sky sports news, Steve McClaren, who was deputy manager of Ferguson in 1999, believes that only the center of the Netherlands, Virgil van Dijk, would fit into United's XI 1999 …

"Virgil van Dijk with Jaap Stam, that would be invincible. No one would overcome them.

"But for me, seriously, only Van Dijk would enter that team. When you look at the Manchester United team, that's the leadership in the whole team, and leadership was the key."

"Liverpool is developing that now."

Who makes your team?

It's complicated, given that Manchester United played a 4-4-2 formation and Liverpool played 4-3-3, but you are the boss, so you decide.

Alisson or Schmeichel? Do the influential Liverpool full-backs enter Neville and Irwin? Does anyone break the United class of the midfield of 92? And how do you fit the first three of Liverpool?

Come back here on Wednesday while we reveal your most popular combined XI …

Who would win the game?

Now, forget the combined XI. Who would win?

Vote below and we will reveal the results on Wednesday …