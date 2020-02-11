Man pleads guilty to killing a teenager and posts photos online

UTICA, New York (AP) – A man who stabbed a 17-year-old girl to death and posted photos of her bloody corpse online pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Monday.

Brandon Clark, 21, of Cicero, in central New York, pleaded alleging that he will receive the maximum sentence of 25 years to life imprisonment. He was scheduled to be tried in the Oneida County Court later this month for killing Bianca Devins by cutting his neck last July after they returned from a concert in New York City. Police said they were both friends but they were not sentimentally involved.

The photos of the murdered girl were widely shared online after Clark published them on social media. Clark called 911 to report what he had done after authorities began receiving calls informing the photos online. The police found him after he tried to cut his throat and took a selfie with Devins' body.

He apologized in court on Monday and told the judge that Devins "did not deserve what happened to her." He will be sentenced on April 6.

Devins' mother, Kim Devins, has been advocating new laws to avoid publishing graphic photos like her daughter's.

Kim Devins told Syracuse.com in an interview in December that Clark had met his daughter through his Instagram account, which had about 3,000 followers. The family learned of the murder when strangers sent photos of his body that Clark had published.