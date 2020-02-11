Mammoth Mountain founder Dave McCoy dies at 104

%MINIFYHTML2439d7325399b8f5bf39d9085d610faf11% %MINIFYHTML2439d7325399b8f5bf39d9085d610faf12%

BISHOP, California – Dave McCoy, who transformed the Mammoth Mountain of California from a remote peak of the Sierra to a downhill destination for skiers and snowboarders around the world, died at 104.

Rusty Gregory, former executive director of the complex, said McCoy "died peacefully while sleeping,quot; at his home in the bishop's community of Sierra Nevada, to the east.



"Dave was Mammoth Mountain," Gregory told the Los Angeles Times.



The mountain about 150 miles (241 kilometers) southeast of Sacramento was the focus of McCoy's life for more than six decades, the newspaper said. He supervised the growth of the complex in an operation of 3,000 workers and 4,000 acres (1,619 hectares) of ski slopes.

A notice of McCoy's death posted on Mammoth's website on Saturday simply said: "Thank you, Dave McCoy, for everything."

Mammoth was one of the three most visited ski resorts in 2018, attracting approximately 1.21 million skiers and guests.

McCoy first recognized the potential of the mountain in the late 1930s while working as a snow surveyor for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Energy.

In 1937, McCoy parked his Ford Model A on a snowy slope, lifted the rear of the car and tied one end of a rope to the rear wheel and the other to a tree. He charged 50 cents per person for what became the first towing cable on the mountain.

Dave married his wife, Rome, in 1941. They opened a family ski business, using one of their motorcycles as collateral to buy a used portable tow cable for $ 86.

With the help of friends, McCoy worked through snowstorms, droughts and economic recessions, building increasingly sophisticated machinery to take skiers to the mountains and clean the snow, the Times said.

McCoy obtained an annual permit from the US Forest Service. UU. To carry a portable trailer through the Eastern Sierra.

Still, no one but McCoy imagined Mammoth, which was then home to no more than a dozen permanent residents, as an important tourist center.

"People told me it was snowing too much," he recalled in an interview with the Times. "It was too stormy, too tall and too far."

After World War II, McCoy cleared land, laid concrete, lifted ski lift towers and maneuvered cranes. Many of the operation's special tools, cranes, platforms, engines and snow jacks were built from scratch in McCoy's garage.

In 1955, Mammoth Mountain erected a high capacity elevator with 86 double chairs that ran on diesel and carried 900 skiers per hour, at that time, the largest of its kind in the state.

In the adjacent community of Mammoth Lakes, McCoy and his staff launched a water district, a volunteer fire department, a regional hospital, a high school, a ski museum and a university.

An untold number of people received employment, financial aid and even McCoy property over the years, the newspaper said.

Bob Roberts, spokesman for the California Ski Industry Association, told the newspaper that McCoy was a "visionary who was instrumental in the development of sport in the west."

In 1996, Vancouver-based Intrawest Corp. bought a significant stake in the operation and moved to make the area more exclusive by building a Craftsman-style lodging, entertainment and shopping center called Village at Mammoth.

In October 2005, McCoy announced plans to sell a majority stake in the resort to Starwood Capital Group for $ 365 million, then the largest sale of the ski resort in history.

At one time during the signing of more than 100 pages of documents believed to have brought him $ 80 million, McCoy cried openly, according to the newspaper.

"We did something here that everyone said would be impossible," he said.

