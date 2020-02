Mexico City is beginning to improve facilities for people with disabilities, with many metro stations equipped with elevators.

But a large part of the disabled population remains without access due to poor infrastructure and services.

%MINIFYHTMLc1a28148c844b8d26bbaa1eb0806e38111% %MINIFYHTMLc1a28148c844b8d26bbaa1eb0806e38112%

An organization is trying to change that, as Manuel Rapalo de Al Jazeera reports from Mexico City.