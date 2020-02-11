Mahmoud Abbas of Pennsylvania says Trump's plan offers the state & # 39; Swiss cheese & # 39; | News

%MINIFYHTMLc544fa55100603f230c53f05d165953711% %MINIFYHTMLc544fa55100603f230c53f05d165953712%

The president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, has reiterated the rejection of the Palestinians to The so-called plan for the Middle East of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, told the United Nations Security Council that the recently presented proposal would not bring peace or stability and leave the Palestinians with a status similar to "Swiss cheese,quot; .

"I have come to you today to reaffirm the Palestinian position that rejects the Israeli-American proposal," Abbas said in his speech Tuesday, noting that this position had also been supported by the Arab League, the Organization for Islamic Cooperation and Africa. Union.

Abbas asked Trump to return to negotiations based on existing UN resolutions calling for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, and urged the council to hold an international conference Seek an agreement for long-standing conflict.

Abbas said the rejection of the plan, which Trump presented along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the end of last month, is the result of his "unilateral measures that violate international legitimacy and the Arab peace initiative."

"It overrides the legitimacy of Palestinian rights, our rights of self-determination, freedom and independence, in our own state," he said.

"He legitimized what is illegal: settlements and confiscation and annexation of Palestinian land," he said, referring to Israel's illegal settlement expansion project in the occupied West Bank and East of Jerusalem.

The plan, the product of three years of efforts by Trump’s son-in-law and Trump’s senior advisor, Jared Kushner, envisioned a disjointed Palestinian state that delivers key parts of the West Bank to Israel and favors Israel on key controversial issues, including borders, the state of Jerusalem and Jewish settlements.

Under the proposal, the Palestinians would have parts of the West Bank and Gaza for their state and a new capital in Abu Dis, a suburb on the outskirts of Jerusalem. But the Palestinians want both occupied East of Jerusalem and the West Bank to be part of a future state.

The proposal was made without the contribution of the Palestinians, who broke ties with the Trump administration after he controversially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel at the end of 2017.

A draft resolution, co-sponsored by Tunisia and Indonesia and backed by the Palestinian delegation, said Trump's plan violates international laws and the demands of the Security Council for a two-state solution based on the borders of Palestine before the war of 1967.

He would have expressed the council's determination "to examine practical ways and means to ensure the full implementation of its relevant resolutions, including compliance measures under Chapter 7 of the (UN) Charter,quot;, covering military and non-military means .

But it seemed unlikely that the Palestinians had enough support in the council to put it to the vote amid reports that the draft resolution was suspended. following pressure from the United States.

James Bays of Al Jazeera, reporting from the UN headquarters in New York, said the Palestinians and their allies may have "played their hands badly."

"Certainly, his initial draft resolution was very critical of Trump's plan, and I think that was what forced the Americans to call the Tunisians to fire their ambassador," Bays said, referring to the former Tunisian envoy. of the UN, Moncef Baati, who was reportedly fired last week for going beyond what President Kais Saied wanted in his criticism of the US proposal.

"It also caused concern among other UNSC countries. I think what the Palestinians did not want was to vote on a resolution, and not only to the United States on one side, but to have more countries abstain," Bays said, referring to The absence of a vote.

The Palestinians & # 39; have no hope & # 39;

In his speech, Abbas reiterated that peace between Palestinians and Israelis "is still possible,quot; and "achievable."

"We are still committed to peace as a strategic option, but this agreement is not an international association," he said.

Meanwhile, Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, accused Abbas of being unrealistic.

"President Abbas refused to be pragmatic. He refuses to negotiate. He is not interested in finding a realistic solution to the conflict," Danon told the Security Council.

His comments came when thousands of Palestinians from different parts of the West Bank gathered in Ramallah to express their support for their leadership position and protest again for Trump's plan.

Nida Ibrahim of Al Jazeera, reporting from Ramallah, said the great amount of support for Abbas' speech came despite the fact that many Palestinians feel hopeless.

"They say they have been promised for years … none of the resolutions they say have been implemented on the ground," said Ibrahim.

"After the expansion of the settlements, the US embassy moved … they don't seem to have much hope. The Palestinians don't expect that reality on the ground will change," he said.

"The Palestinians believe that Israel is already moving forward with the plan, and what the United States has done is put the facts on the ground on paper and called it a peace plan."