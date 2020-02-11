Macaulay Culkin remembers the last time he saw Michael Jackson alive

Robbie Fimmano
It's been almost 15 years since Macaulay Culkin last saw Michael Jackson in person.
As the former child success star recalled in a recent publication Don In the interview, Cullkin last saw the legend of late pop in Jackson's criminal trial in 2005, in which the artist was acquitted. According to the Home alone star, the two famous friends crossed into the bathroom while Culkin's testimony was at recess.
"We better not talk. I don't want to influence your testimony," Jackson said, causing a small laugh between the two, according to the interview. The two hugged and Jackson died unexpectedly four years later.
As for the accusations against Jackson, some of which are the focus of the 2018 documentary, Leaving NeverCulkin argues that he did not face any of the same alleged sexual abuse of the deceased star.
"Look," he said. Don. "I'm going to start with the line, it's not a line, it's the truth: he never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything. And especially at this critical moment, he would have no reason to expect anything back. The guy has passed away. In any case, I am not going to say that it would be elegant or something, but at this moment it is a good time to talk. And if I had something to talk about, I would do it totally. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything " .
Today, the Golden Globe nominated actor, who recently submerged his feet in movies with ChangelandHe keeps busy running his lifestyle website and podcast, Bunny Ears, and is apparently on his way to parenthood.
"We practice a lot," he told the magazine, referring to him and his girlfriend. Brenda Song. "We're solving it, making time work. Because nothing excites you more than when your wife enters the room and says: & # 39; Honey, I'm ovulating & # 39;".
At 39, it seems that the star is happy with how her life has been so far. "" Look, I mean, it stinks … But: it could have been worse, you know? "He told the magazine, referring to the difficulties of childhood fame and the problems of his family." I was not working in a coal mine. I was not a child soldier. My father was not sexually abusing me. Certain things screwed up happened, but things screwed up happen to children all the time and do not come from the other side. I have something to show, man. I mean, look at me: I got money, I got fame, I got a beautiful girlfriend and a beautiful house and beautiful animals. It took me a long time to get to that place, and I had to have that conversation with myself and, honestly, Mack? It's not that bad. I don't want anything and I need even less. I am a good man."
