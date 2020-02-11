Macaulay Culkin remembers the last time he saw Michael Jackson alive

It's been almost 15 years since Macaulay Culkin last saw Michael Jackson in person.

As the former child success star recalled in a recent publication Don In the interview, Cullkin last saw the legend of late pop in Jackson's criminal trial in 2005, in which the artist was acquitted. According to the Home alone star, the two famous friends crossed into the bathroom while Culkin's testimony was at recess.

"We better not talk. I don't want to influence your testimony," Jackson said, causing a small laugh between the two, according to the interview. The two hugged and Jackson died unexpectedly four years later.

As for the accusations against Jackson, some of which are the focus of the 2018 documentary, Leaving NeverCulkin argues that he did not face any of the same alleged sexual abuse of the deceased star.