Macaulay Culkin recalls reprimanding James Franco about Michael Jackson's documentary question

WENN / Nicky Nelson / Avalon

When addressing the controversial & # 39; Leaving Neverland & # 39; from Dan Reed, the star of & # 39; Home alone & # 39; He insists that the late King of Pop & # 39; never did anything to him & # 39; and that & # 39; never saw him do anything & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Macaulay Culkin scolded James Franco when asked what he thought of Michael Jackson documentary film "Leaving Never".

The "Home Alone" star was Jackson's intimate friend, and even acted as a witness for the character of the defense in the sexual abuse trial of the late singer in 2005. While Jackson was acquitted during the 2005 trial, further accusations were explored of sexual abuse against him in Dan Reed's HBO documentary, which was released last year (19).

%MINIFYHTMLb1c2113f26b31c33c7901d560e37204d11% %MINIFYHTMLb1c2113f26b31c33c7901d560e37204d12%

Macaulay reflected on the film during an interview with Esquire, and revealed that his teammates were also interested in knowing what he thought of him shortly after its release.

<br />

When meeting James Franco on a plane, Macaulay recalled: "He says: & # 39; Then, that documentary! & # 39; … I was like, & # 39; Uh-huh & # 39;. Silence. Then he says, "What do you think?" And I turned to him and said, "Do you want to talk about your dead friend?" And shyly said: "No, I don't do it." Then I said : & # 39; Great, man, it was nice to see you & # 39 ;.

Macaulay has always insisted that his relationship with Jackson was completely innocent, so much so that Reed chose not to interview him for "Leaving Neverland."

And emphasizing that once again during Esquire's chat, the 39-year-old man said: "He never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything. And especially at this critical moment, he would have no reason to save anything." back."

"The guy has passed away. In any case, I'm not going to say he would be elegant or something, but right now it's a good time to talk. And if I had something to talk about, I would do it totally. But no, I never saw anything." .