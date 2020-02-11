Macaulay Culkin defends Michael Jackson in a new interview: "He never did anything to me,quot;

Macaulay Culkin has broken his silence about the controversy surrounding Michael Jackson after the HBO documentary Leaving Never Two men appeared accusing the late pop icon of sexually abusing them as children. Culkin, who had a close friendship with Jackson after starring in the 1990 Christmas classic Home alone – defended the singer and said he had never experienced or witnessed any abuse by Jackson.

Culkin, known as "Mack,quot; by his friends, gave a rare interview and participated in a photo shoot for the cover of the new issue of Don, and said that now is a good time to talk about the matter.

"Look. I'll start with the line, it's not a line, it's the truth: he never did anything to me. I never saw him do anything. And especially at this critical moment in time, I would have no reason to hold anything back," the man explained. 39 "The boy has passed away. In any case, I will not say that it would be elegant or something, but right now it is a good time to talk. And if I had something to talk about, I would do it totally. But no, I never saw anything. "

Culkin added that interest in what he has to say about Jackson, who died in 2009 from an overdose of propofol, has prompted celebrities to ask him about his relationship with the singer and if he ever witnessed anything at the Neverland Ranch.

Culkin explained that he met James Franco on a plane shortly after. Leaving Never came out, and Franco asked about "that documentary."

"I thought, & # 39; Uh-huh & # 39; silence." Culkin said. "Then he says: & # 39; And what do you think? & # 39; And I turned to him and said: & # 39; Do you want to talk about your dead friend? & # 39; And he timidly said: & # 39; No, I don't & # 39 ;. He said: & # 39; Great, man, it was nice to see you & # 39; ".

the Rabbit ears The podcast's host said the last time he saw Michael Jackson was in 2005 in the bathroom of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court during Jackson's sexual abuse trial. Culkin testified as part of Jackson's defense and was later acquitted.

Culkin revealed that when Jackson entered the bathroom he told him that they should not speak because he did not want to influence Culkin's testimony. After that, they both laughed and shared a hug.

Macaulay Culkin also revealed that he auditioned for Once upon a time … in Hollywood, but "it was a disaster." He said he is terrible at auditions, and that reading for the Tarantino movie was his first audition in eight years. Culkin said he bombed him completely and that he wouldn't have hired himself either.

Culkin also talked about his public perception since he stopped being the center of attention after being one of the most famous children's stars on the planet.

"People assume I am crazy, that I am crazy or that I am damaged. Strange. Cracked. And until the last year or two, I have not really got out there at all. Then I can understand that," Culkin said. "Also it's like, well, everyone, stop acting so amazed that I'm relatively well suited. "

Macaulay Culkin says that he knows he presents himself as "an old crook,quot;, but interviews, photo shoots and press articles were never his thing.

“This is not really my cup of tea. These are all lovely people, but the prick, the insistence, honestly, is part of why I don't do this anymore. None of that, ”Culkin explained. "Doing junkets and stuff, those things always drove me crazy."

However, Culkin said the "stars were aligned,quot; and planned to do a photo shoot interview with Don in 2020 it would be "super fun,quot;. He added that he is not even promoting himself or any project, he is just enjoying "another little adventure,quot;.



