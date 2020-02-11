Luka Doncic's injury update: Mavericks star is ready to return against Kings

%MINIFYHTMLa984524417e120f3bbec2ce9d428936711% %MINIFYHTMLa984524417e120f3bbec2ce9d428936712%

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to return from an ankle sprain against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Doncic has missed the last seven games due to the injury.

"I'm ready," said Doncic, who also injured his ankle in December. "I'm excited to play basketball again."

Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists in his second season in the NBA.

The Mavericks are seventh in the Western Conference with a record of 32-22 but have fought without their top scorer in the lineup.