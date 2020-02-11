Lord Jamar: & # 39; Brand Nubian can get Eminem Diss Track !! & # 39;

The master of ceremonies of the Nubian brand, Lord Jamar, says that the group can meet to deliver a diss track addressed to Jamar's rap rival, Eminem.

Lord Jamar sat down with close friend DJ Vlad, where he reflected on the possibility:

"We'll see," he replied to Vlad, who asked if there was a clue on the way and who would produce it. "Premier, send me that joint! How about Just Blaze? If you're not afraid, I'll take one. MF Doom. I just say. I can't say that I necessarily want one of [Dr.] Dre. That's not necessarily my style. people I named now are more in my lane. Pharrell? "

He continued: "I could do it, but I feel that Pharrell has reached a certain level where I don't know if he would do the kind of shit I'm doing. I don't know what RZA is doing these days. I would have to listen to him. Some older Kanye , if you go back to your older files, then I would say maybe a Daringer. "

