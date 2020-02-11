Look at the help of Backstreet Boys to carry out the sweetest surprise proposal

Stop playing with our hearts!
On Tuesday, the proposal of a lucky man became bigger than life thanks to the alley boys. During your visit to Good morning america, Th 90 heartbeat Nick carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean Y Howie Dorough He invited a lucky audience member, who actually wore an old-school BSB concert shirt, to a romantic capella presentation of his song "I'll Never Break Your Heart." But, little did she know, her sweet serenade was actually part of her fiance's epic plan to propose marriage.
Taking the girl from her seat to the end of the stage with the theme of Valentine's Day, the Backstreet Boys continued their performance worthy of fainting while her boyfriend waited on the wings to blow up the question. While the famous boybanders finished their kickback ballad, the fan's partner left the backstage and knelt down to ask him an important question.
"Priscilla, I love you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you," he said as he opened the ring box. "Will you marry me?" Fighting the tears, the woman of the hour nodded to her fiance and shared a lovely hug while he GMA audience and the Backstreet Boys encouraged them.
Carrying out a moving proposal on live television was not the only surprise that the Backstreet Boys had reserved for the newly engaged couple. After celebrating the momentous occasion, they gave away future husband and wife tickets and backstage passes for their next Hollywood Bowl concert.
Still on the subject of romance, BSB talked about how they will spend Valentine's Day this year. First it was Nick, who welcomed his daughter. Saoirse's reign with wife Lauren Kitt in October "It's going to be a little different this year, especially for me, because I'm in love," he said. "I have a newborn baby, so I will obviously celebrate with her and my wife."
For Howie, the singer revealed that he will not be able to celebrate the holidays with his wife. Leigh Boniello due to his busy schedule, but he assured his bandmates that he had already arranged for something special to arrive on February 14.
The next was A.J., who couldn't help talking about his talented 6-year-old daughter. Ava Jaymes: "I will be in a dance competition in Anaheim for my oldest daughter, who actually won a scholarship last week, which means that her next competition is fully paid. Yes, she is very excited. I love you, Ava. Congratulations, ¡ baby!"
As for cousins Kevin and Brian, the duo shared that this Valentine's Day marks a special milestone with their loved ones. Kristin Richardson Y Leighanne Wallacerespectively.
Brian shared: "The good thing about Kevin and I is that we are family, but we also celebrated 20 years this year with our wives." Kevin intervened with his plans: "Simply by relaxing with the children, the wife and the family, we are preparing to go on the road in a week."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTMLfc9ac587c7d33f387fb4f7a7f63eb7dc13%