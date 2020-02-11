Look at the help of Backstreet Boys to carry out the sweetest surprise proposal

Stop playing with our hearts!

On Tuesday, the proposal of a lucky man became bigger than life thanks to the alley boys. During your visit to Good morning america, Th 90 heartbeat Nick carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean Y Howie Dorough He invited a lucky audience member, who actually wore an old-school BSB concert shirt, to a romantic capella presentation of his song "I'll Never Break Your Heart." But, little did she know, her sweet serenade was actually part of her fiance's epic plan to propose marriage.

Taking the girl from her seat to the end of the stage with the theme of Valentine's Day, the Backstreet Boys continued their performance worthy of fainting while her boyfriend waited on the wings to blow up the question. While the famous boybanders finished their kickback ballad, the fan's partner left the backstage and knelt down to ask him an important question.