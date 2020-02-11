Look at Jerry de Cheer, spend the best moment of his life at the Oscars

It's Jerry from EncourageThe world and we are all living in it.

The Ellen DeGeneres show had Encourage star Jerry harris on the Oscar 2020 red carpet, where he talked to everyone Billie ellish Y Regina King to Kathy Bates Y Renee Zellweger and almost everyone who stopped by him knew who he was and was more astonished to see him than the other way around.

Laura Dern He even gave him some talk. Laura Dern. It gave. German. Mat. Talk.

"Jerry. Jerry. Jerry, this is what I want to tell you: You have this! You can do this Jerry," Dern told the college student. "Because my daughter was giving me some talks while I was driving in the car. And we love you and we love your big and beautiful heart."

Dern went on to win the Oscar. Just say.