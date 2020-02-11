Look at Jerry de Cheer, spend the best moment of his life at the Oscars

It's Jerry from EncourageThe world and we are all living in it.
The Ellen DeGeneres show had Encourage star Jerry harris on the Oscar 2020 red carpet, where he talked to everyone Billie ellish Y Regina King to Kathy Bates Y Renee Zellweger and almost everyone who stopped by him knew who he was and was more astonished to see him than the other way around.
Laura Dern He even gave him some talk. Laura Dern. It gave. German. Mat. Talk.
"Jerry. Jerry. Jerry, this is what I want to tell you: You have this! You can do this Jerry," Dern told the college student. "Because my daughter was giving me some talks while I was driving in the car. And we love you and we love your big and beautiful heart."
Dern went on to win the Oscar. Just say.
Lin-Manuel Miranda scared. Greta Gerwig I had a moment. "I feel like I showed you in front of me," Gerwig told him. Ellish and Bates tested their Daytona championship ring. "I fell in love with you! I just saw the whole show," Bates said bowing to the 20-year-old.
Al Pacino He told him that he won an Oscar in 1993, before Jerry was born.
"That's more than I've been alive," Jerry laughed.
Rebel Wilson and Jerry even cheered. Idina Menzel He requested some talks about his performance of "Into the Unknown,quot;.
He didn't stop at the Oscar red carpet. According to Los Angeles TimesJerry was the most popular person at the annual Vanity Fair party.
Back in the talk show studio, Ellen Degeneres He gave Jerry a scrapbook of his time on the carpet, complete with pictures of him interviewing many Oscar winners, and a special $ 10,000 gift from Shutterfly.
"For loans, for joy, everything you do," DeGeneres told him.
Jerry, for once, was speechless.
Season one of Encourage Now it is streaming on Netflix.