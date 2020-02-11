LISTEN: Golden Point podcast episode 3 | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLd8a08933081006ecc6771cf69c54264411% %MINIFYHTMLd8a08933081006ecc6771cf69c54264412%





St Helens & # 39; Kyle Amor is this week's guest at the latest Golden Point podcast

%MINIFYHTMLd8a08933081006ecc6771cf69c54264413% %MINIFYHTMLd8a08933081006ecc6771cf69c54264414%

This week, Marc Bazeley and Terry O & # 39; Connor join St Helens striker Kyle Amor to talk about everything related to rugby league.

%MINIFYHTMLd8a08933081006ecc6771cf69c54264415% %MINIFYHTMLd8a08933081006ecc6771cf69c54264416%

There is a retrospective look at the last action in Super League and beyond, plus what to expect this week.

On a personal level, Kyle tells us about his roots playing the rugby league in Cumbria, and why he thinks it's time for the local Whitehaven club and its Workington Town rivals to merge to form a super club.

There's also an idea why the new Saints head coach Kristian Woolf really is as scary as it seems!

In addition, Fraser Dainton speaks with the recently retired Warrington Wolves icon, Ben Westwood, to discover what he is doing now in the latest edition of & # 39; Super League Superstars & # 39 ;.