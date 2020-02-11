Lisbon freezes bank accounts of the former first daughter of Angola | News

%MINIFYHTML023478ad07dd95d61d5e00e4cee5a98511% %MINIFYHTML023478ad07dd95d61d5e00e4cee5a98512%

Portugal ordered the freezing of bank accounts held in the country by Angola's first billionaire daughter, Isabel dos Santos, accused of stealing state funds to build a colossal commercial empire.

"Prosecutors have ordered a freezing of bank accounts following a request from the Angolan authorities," a spokesman for Portuguese public prosecutors told AFP.

The international media published an investigation called "Luanda Leaks,quot; on January 19, alleging that dos Santos fraudulently accumulated a fortune estimated at $ 2.1 billion (1.9 billion euros).

She has denied the "unfounded accusations and false claims,quot; and said she has taken steps "to act legally,quot; against the media that published them.

Dos Santos, 46, has been living in Europe since Angola's president Joao Lourenco fired her as head of the state-owned oil company Sonangol in 2017, shortly after she took care of her father.

She was accused by Angolan prosecutors for a series of high-level financial crimes, including money laundering and forgery of documents.

Angola's attorney general, Helder Pitta Gros, visited Portugal, the former colonial ruler of the South African country, in January to seek help from the Portuguese authorities in the case.

Dos Santos and its associates have large stakes in several Portuguese companies, as well as bank accounts in the country.