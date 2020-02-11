Lisa Alexander's contract as head coach of the Australian Diamonds will not be renewed | Netball news

Bushfire's charity relief match between the Australian Diamonds and a Suncorp Super Netball All-Stars team on March 1 will be their last game in charge.





Lisa Alexander will lead the team once more before her contract ends

%MINIFYHTML7596cf3c7a8507c242ea452bbe10123a11% %MINIFYHTML7596cf3c7a8507c242ea452bbe10123a12%

The Netball Australia board has announced that it will not renew the contract of Australian Diamond Head Coach Lisa Alexander beyond the end of 2020.

Alexander, who has led the national team for more than eight years and is the Diamonds head coach with the most titles of all time, will not continue in the post beyond 2020.

During his time at the helm, the head coach has led the team to multiple medals in the best netball stages. The Diamonds won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and at the Netball World Cup in 2015.

More recently, they won silver medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and last year's Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

The charity match for forest fire relief between the Australian Diamonds and a Suncorp Super Netball All-Stars, which will be played on March 1, will be the last time he leads the Australian side.

Players ready for the charity game of forest fire relief Helen Housby and Jo Harten are among the English players selected for a charity match against wildfire in Sydney on March 1.

After the announcement of the board's decision, the executive director of Netball Australia recognized Alexander's leadership and contributions to the sport over the years.

"Like Diamonds coaches before her, Lisa has been a pioneer and has led the Diamonds program with distinction and great success," said Marne Fechner on the Australian Diamonds website.

"Lisa has had a significant impact on our sport and has achieved great things in her time, both on and off the court. She is leaving a great legacy."

She became the coach with the most Australian titles, surpassing the total of 94 Jill McIntosh caps, during the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool Alexander is the first Diamonds head coach to reach 100 test limits and he did so during the 2019 Constellation Cup competition In total, Alexander led the team 102 times and scored 83 wins during that time (a win / loss ratio of 81 percent) The head coach led the team to six consecutive wins in the Constellation Cup and, since 2011, maintained its position as the number 1 team in the world

"Looking towards the next high performance cycle and beyond, there was consensus and appetite for the change by 2021," Fechner shared.

"The high performance landscape is constantly changing and is increasingly competitive and we believe that the best thing for the program is to open the role."

"We thank Lisa for her passion and commitment to Diamonds and for growing the game, and we hope her legacy of coaches continues."

It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as head coach of the Australian Diamonds for the past eight and a half years. I would have loved to continue in the position beyond December 2020, and although I am disappointed with the decision not to renew my contract, I respect the board's decision to go in a new direction. Lisa Alexander

On the court, the next approach of the Australian Diamonds will be the Quad 2020 Series and the Constellation Cup.

Netball Australia will begin its recruitment process for a new head coach in early March and Alexander has shared his position on it.

"I will not apply for the position and wish the athletes, support staff, high performance staff and the new coach all the best for the future and for continued success and excellence for Australian Diamonds."

Sky sports It is his home of netball and is back on his screens next month when the new season of Vitality Superleague begins, with the 10 teams in action at the Birmingham Arena Season Opener on Saturday, February 22.