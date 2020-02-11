Lindsay Lohan's father arrested for domestic violence complaint

Instagram

Michael Lohan was arrested in Southampton, New York, after his wife Kate Major accused him of attacking her during a confrontation over her Internet browsing history.

Lindsay LohanMichael's father, Michael, was arrested on Monday, February 10, after allegedly assaulting his wife Kate Major.

The 59-year-old man was arrested in Southampton, New York, after Major went to the police and said he had attacked her at home when she confronted him about his internet browsing history.

Major alleged in a handwritten statement as part of the police report, obtained by DailyMail.com, that when he asked Lohan about his escort searches in Houston during a trip there, he became violent with her.

She claimed that he threw her plastic hangers, before grabbing her by the neck, leaving visible bruises. Then it is said that he threatened to stab her, while calling her a "loss of life" and a "mental death."

"This has been a hell of ongoing abusive control. Today it really scared me and I was afraid to call 911 and my hand is sore and hard to write," he wrote in the statement.

After their police visit, officers arrested Lohan "in the street in front of his children," according to Us Weekly. He has reportedly been accused of "strangulation and harassment."

Claims of domestic violence come a year and a half after Lohan filed for Major's divorce after four years of marriage. However, the couple is still legally married.

Nor is it the first time that Lohan has been charged with assault during his marriage to Major. The first incident occurred in 2009, while other accusations occurred in 2011.