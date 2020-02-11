Lindsay Lohan's father arrested after allegedly assaulting a separated wife

Lindsay Lohanthe father of Michael Lohan, has been arrested.

The police told E! News, the father of the 33-year-old actress faces charges of obstruction of breathing and harassment in second grade. At the time of writing this, Michael was still in custody.

According to The Daily Mail, the arrest took place in Southampton, New York on Monday after Michael's separated wife, Kate Major, presented a police report. While the police did not identify a victim of E! News, the media reported that Kate was allegedly attacked by Michael. According to the publication, citing a police report, the alleged incident took place after Kate confronted Michael about her online browsing history.

ME! The news reached Kate and Michael for comment.

Kate filed for divorce from Michael in 2018 after four years of marriage. However, according to reports, the two are still legally married. Before getting married, Michael was married to Lindsay's mother, Dina Lohan; However, they divorced in 2007.