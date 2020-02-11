Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are seen together inside the Oscar party amid split rumors

After Riverdale The stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse could not walk together on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2020 party on Sunday night, rumors began to emerge that the couple had separated. Some media reported that, in addition to arriving at the party separately, Reinhart and Sprouse did not interact with each other at the event.

"Lili and Cole arrived at the same time, but they didn't see them hanging out together," a source said ME! News. "Cole and Dylan (twin brother) stayed together most of the night with Barbara (Dylan's girlfriend), but they didn't see any interaction between them and Lili."

The source added that Reinhart spent the whole night with her. Riverdale co-stars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch.

However, that was not the case, as a new photo of Reinhart and Sprouse emerged together within the party that took place at the Wallis Annenberg Performing Arts Center. In the photo, Sprouse looks at his girlfriend and smokes a cigarette while holding his cocktail in one hand and Reinhart's glass of champagne in the other. It seems that Sprouse was waiting for Reinhart to adjust his dress as she rose from her seat.

The solo arrivals of Sprouse and Reinhart to the Oscar party came after she apparently stopped following him on Instagram earlier this month. Fans began to freak out, but she calmed them by explaining in her Instagram Stories that "there was a technical problem."

Ok, can I say that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are objective? 💗💗 pic.twitter.com/4lC8wx9lS3 – jimena • ianowt CEO (@stanthebathking) February 9, 2020

The couple separated for a minute in the summer of 2019, but they were back together in September. Sprouse celebrated Reinhart's birthday by publishing a photo collage and wrote in the legend that he was "lucky,quot; to have it in his life.

In November, Reinhart shared the photos to show that their relationship was as strong as ever. He published a series of photos of her with Sprouse, and in one the couple shared a kiss. In the caption, Reinhart wrote: "The sequel."

Reinhart and Sprouse play Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones in Riverdale, and they started dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of the CW series in 2016.

New episodes of Riverdale air on Wednesday nights at The CW.



