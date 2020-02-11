Home Entertainment Lil Nas X shoots SZA: "I was raised to serve my queen!"

Lil Nas X shoots SZA: "I was raised to serve my queen!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Rapper Lil Nas X may have left the closet last summer, but there seems to be at least one woman he is excited for: the singer of TDE SZA, and the singer of "Old Country Road,quot; jumped on Instagram to shoot him.

Nas shared two images of SZA with a revealing designer black dress at the Oscars.

"Call me old-fashioned, but I was raised to serve my queen. Clean for her. Cooking for her and all I do is for her. And if she cheats? That's for me! She caught me slipping and I apologize and better,quot; , he wrote next to her.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©