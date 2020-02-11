Lil Nas X confuses people as he has a hilarious desire for SZA

WENN / Avalon

The success creator of & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; declares his adoration to the singer of & # 39; All the Stars & # 39; calling her his & # 39; queen & # 39; and allowing him to fool him after his impressive appearance at a party after the Oscars.

Even Lil Nas X I can not resist SZAHer charm when she made a dazzling appearance at Vanity Fair Oscars after the party. The 29-year-old singer arrived at the party full of stars in Beverly Hills on Sunday night, February 9, in a halter neck dress with a black neckline and caught the rapper's attention.

Calling the hit creator "All the Stars" his "queen," the "Rodeo" master of ceremonies hilariously expressed his adoration of the female artist. "Call me old-fashioned, but I was raised to serve my queen. Clean for her. Cooking for her and everything I do is for her," he tweeted along with photos of SZA at the post-Oscar party. He added that he would let her fool him, "and if she cheats, that's in me! She caught me slipping and I'll apologize and I'll do better."

After his comment on SZA's look at the event organized by Vanity Fair, some Internet users were confused as to why Lil Nas appreciated the R&B star despite having come out as gay. "Am I the only one confused?" Asked an Instagram user. He / she was not alone, as another commented: "I am as confused as you." Another confused fan wrote: "I don't understand?"

Some others trolled Lil Nas for her hilarious tweet. "Crack … It's in crack …", suggested a joking person. Another seemed to get hit by his sexuality by commenting: "And that's why he's looking for a king … and not a queen."

Obtaining the sense of humor of the 20-year-old, a fan wrote: "I love his personality so much, he is so sweet … literally hahaha" Another added similarly: "I love his sense of humor hahaha".

Lil Nas made his sexuality clear on June 30, 2019, the last day of Pride Month, by tweeting, "some of you already know it, some of you don't care, some of you have not left fwm no more .but before the end of this month I want you to listen carefully to c7osure. " He was referring to his song "c7osure", in which he hinted that he is gay.

The next day he published a cover of his EP "7" with a rainbow-colored building. "Deada ** thought he had made it obvious," he wrote in the caption, confirming the speculation.