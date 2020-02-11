Laura Dern recycles her Oscars after the party dress for the third time

If it's not broken …

On Sunday, Laura Dern stunned at the party after the Vanity Fair Oscars 2020 awards, where Marriage history The star proudly showed her best supporting actress Oscar. Not only was it a moment of celebration for Dern, but it also marked an iconic and important fashion moment for her.

To attend the event full of stars, the 53-year-old woman put on the same personalized Armani Privé dress she wore in 1995, and it still looks like a glove! By making a statement with his bold cuts in the bust, Dern combined his favorite LBD with a pink jacket to celebrate with his fellow nominees and winners, demonstrating that such an incredible dress will never go out of style.

When the timeless dress made its first debut, the star had used it for the Sheba Humanitarian Awards Gala in honor Whoopi Goldberg. United by then boyfriend and Jurassic Park co-star Jeff Goldblum, he combed his elegant dress to better adapt to the period of time and opted for a black velvet shawl and tied the long blond hair to one with an elegant pin.