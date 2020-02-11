Laura Dern recycles her Oscars after the party dress for the third time

If it's not broken …
On Sunday, Laura Dern stunned at the party after the Vanity Fair Oscars 2020 awards, where Marriage history The star proudly showed her best supporting actress Oscar. Not only was it a moment of celebration for Dern, but it also marked an iconic and important fashion moment for her.
To attend the event full of stars, the 53-year-old woman put on the same personalized Armani Privé dress she wore in 1995, and it still looks like a glove! By making a statement with his bold cuts in the bust, Dern combined his favorite LBD with a pink jacket to celebrate with his fellow nominees and winners, demonstrating that such an incredible dress will never go out of style.
When the timeless dress made its first debut, the star had used it for the Sheba Humanitarian Awards Gala in honor Whoopi Goldberg. United by then boyfriend and Jurassic Park co-star Jeff Goldblum, he combed his elegant dress to better adapt to the period of time and opted for a black velvet shawl and tied the long blond hair to one with an elegant pin.
In fact, Sunday night was not the first time the Big little lies The star has worn the dress to the Vanity Fair party. In 2013, he also did rock at the famous party after the 85th Annual Academy Awards. A true nod to the 2010s, Dern complemented the look with a thick gold bracelet and matching earrings. When it came to her glamor, she opted for a natural-looking complexion makeup, a bold lip and wore her characteristic blond hair in tight curls.
Dern was not the only star who walked the path of memories with his wardrobe at the 2020 Oscars. Best image presenter Jane Fonda He proudly recycled the Elie Saab ruby red dress he wore in 2014 for Sunday's show, solidifying his stance against climate change and fulfilling his promise to stop shopping. In addition to re-wearing the designer dress, Fonda also wore her red Fire Drill Friday coat while taking the stage to announce the nominees.
Reflecting on the night, the star of Grace and Frankie shared a snapshot before addressing the Oscars and revealed that their brilliant Pomellato accessories featured "responsible gold, ethically harvested and sustainable diamonds."
Following the example of Dern and Fonda, Elizabeth Banks He also reused one of his favorite dresses for the Vanity Fair party. "It's beautiful and it fits … so, why not use it again?" she said about the ardent Badgely Mischka dress she originally wore for the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscars party.
She continued: "Proud to wear my dress @badgleymischka that I first used at the @vanityfair #oscars party in 2004, reimagined with @wendiandnicole, to create global awareness about the importance of sustainability in fashion and consumption in relation to climate change, production and consumption, ocean pollution, work and women. "
The trio of outfits repeaters also joined Arianna Huffington, who also reused her Vanity Fair 2013 leather and lace dress this year. "As you probably know, I'm a big fan of #repeats," she shared on Instagram, along with a photo of herself from both events. "When you own something you love, use it again and again. Save time, money, share the mind and the environment!"
