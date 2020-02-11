LAFD to buy the first electric fire truck in North America – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles Fire Department will become the first fire department in North America to buy an electric fire truck, the department announced Monday.

The new fire truck, from the Austrian manufacturer Rosenbauer, will be customized to the specific needs of LAFD while complying with the safety standards of the National Fire Protection Association.

"I am excited that we are the first department in North America to order this state-of-the-art fire truck," said LAFD chief Ralph Terrazas.

“The electric fire truck is an innovative tool that will help reduce noise and harmful diesel emissions while providing a flexible tool for firefighting and rescue operations from a technologically advanced platform. We hope to evaluate it in a real-world environment once it reaches the streets of Hollywood next year. ”

The department expects to have the new fire truck in early 2021 and will probably assign it to Fire Station 82 in Hollywood.

The pre-series engine will have two batteries with a charging capacity of 100 kilowatt hours, providing power for approximately two hours. The truck will be equipped with a diesel generator on board for prolonged operations.

"The future fire truck is fundamentally different from the vehicles that are in service at today's fire stations … Electric motors reduce noise and pollution," said Dieter Siegel, CEO of Rosenbauer International. "I am particularly pleased to receive the order from the Los Angeles Fire Department, which really is a fantastic vote of confidence."

The fast-charging technology will be installed at the station that houses the truck to ensure that it is always ready to answer calls, the LAFD said.