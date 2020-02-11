Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala passed away

Twitter

According to reports, South African musician Joseph Shabalala, founder of the Grammy-winning group in 1960, died at the age of 78 in a Pretoria hospital.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala He has died at the age of 78.

The musician founded the South African choral group in 1960, which won five Grammy Awards and participated largely in Paul Simonis acclaimed "Gracelands"album.

According to the BBC, Shabalala is believed to have died in a hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, while the South African government confirmed his death on Twitter on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

A tweet from South African officials says: "We would like to express our condolences for the death of Joseph Shabalala, who was the founder of the Ladysmith Black Mambazo group."

He added in Shabala's Xhosa language, "Ulale ngoxolo Tata ugqatso lwakho ulufezile," which translates as "Rest in peace, father, your race is complete."

The group became famous worldwide in the 1980s and became a symbol of the emergence of South Africa from the Apartheid era after Nelson Mandela He named them among the cultural ambassadors of South Africa.

Shabalala retired from acting in 2014, but her children continue to lead Ladysmith Black Mambazo as a chorus of male voices. His son Thamsanqa now leads the group.