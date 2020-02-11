Kylie Jenner shares adorable clip of Stormi singing & # 39; Rise and Shine & # 39;

Instagram

In a video shared on the Instagram page of the star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39 ;, her two-year-old daughter seems fascinated by the echo created by a toy microphone.

Up News Info –

Kylie JennerStormi's daughter could follow her father Travis Scott (II)The musical steps if your last microphone on is something to go through.

In an adorable clip shared on the Instagram page of the billionaire makeup mogul, the two-year-old girl is playing with a toy microphone that creates an echo, when she shows her vocal chops.

%MINIFYHTML558a32815cfc8e60bad46a3821fa02f611% %MINIFYHTML558a32815cfc8e60bad46a3821fa02f612%

Stormi seems fascinated by just saying "hello, hello" to the toy, but when Kylie encourages her to sing and suggests that she interpret her mother's "Rise and Shine" melody, the girl begins to play an adorable melody.

<br />

Kylie sang her daughter Stormi for the first time in a YouTube clip, and then sang her on several other occasions, including at the KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics Christmas party, and Justin Bieber Y Hailey BaldwinThe art auction in honor of the non-profit organizations LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts in December (19).

Then, the businesswoman took advantage of the viral melody, throwing a limited series of sweaters with the words "get up and shine" and Kylie's face inside a yellow sun.