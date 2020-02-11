Kylie Jenner looks beautiful in Vivienne Westwood with 300 carats of diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz

After Kylie Jenner surprised Ralph & Russo at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, she put on a gorgeous Vivienne Westwood red number for another party. It looked impressive in the rich color and combined the dress with the jewels of Lorraine Schwartz: 300 carats of diamonds to be exact. Kylie shared photos of herself in the outfit with her 162 million Instagram followers where the photos have gone viral. Kylie wore the Red Gold Label Silk Cocotte dress that is not available for sale online. He was carrying a pair of Louboutin Hot Jeanbi 100 lace pumps that sell for approximately $ 900. Jill Jacobs designed Kylie for his second post-Oscar party that Beyonce and Jay-Z launched.

Kylie looked like a goddess while posing before she reached the luxurious matter. Her hair was separated from the center and was elegant and had a bright shine as it fell on her shoulders. Kylie kept her makeup complementary to her red dress and chose light bronze tones for her eyes and a soft brown and off for her lips.

Most surprising was the 300-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklace worn by Kylie. The necklace featured three layers with large, shiny stones.

Lorraine shared several photos of Kylie along with the following legend.

@kyliejenner is AWESOME 😍💎💋 !!! Dripping on more than 300 carats of diamonds #lorraineschwartz 💎💎💎💎💎 @jilljacobsstudio

You can see the photos below.

Vivienne Westwood's dress had a beautiful curtain and had a cold shoulder look. The top of the dress had a sheath that extended from one arm, across the chest, to the other, which made it the perfect frame for Kylie's diamond necklace.

With a soft grouping at the waist, the dress accentuated Kylie's incredible hourglass figure and embraced her curves. With a high slit on the left side, Kylie showed her toned legs and impressed her fans who share the images. So far, the photos that Kylie posted on her Instagram account have more than seven million likes.

What do you think about the party dress after the Kylie Jenner Oscars? Are you a fan of Vivienne Westwood's designs?

Were you surprised to discover that I was dripping 300 carats of diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz?



