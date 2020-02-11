Kyle Busch has done it all in NASCAR, except winning the Daytona 500 – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
<pre><pre>Kyle Busch has done it all in NASCAR, except winning the Daytona 500 - The Denver Post

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Kyle Busch has celebrated on the victory lane on every NASCAR track from Darlington to Dover, from Bristol to Brickyard. Busch has even celebrated in Daytona, with a victory in the 2008 Summer Cup Series on his resume, and racing trophies in other series or exhibits in his collection.

%MINIFYHTML2058a4523e1b4182f41ca1afe640573711%%MINIFYHTML2058a4523e1b4182f41ca1afe640573712%

You still have to take your traditional bow since the confetti flies on the 500 Miles of Daytona. It has 0 to 14.

Winning the biggest race in NASCAR is the last straw to fill a list of milestones that includes two Cup championships and more than 200 NASCAR victories for one of NASCAR's all-time best, who is only 34 years old.

If he doesn't win the Daytona 500 he is gnawing at the stormy Busch, he's not letting it pass.

"The whole aspect of having an unverified article is not that important," Busch said. "It won't end my career in any way."

Maybe not, but I would put an orderly bow in a career where Busch really doesn't have much to prove.

Last season, Busch was agonizing near winning the "Great American Race,quot;, finishing second in a race where he led within the remaining 10 laps. He had another great opportunity in 2008 until a miscalculation at the end of the race by a teammate cost him a chance for the Harley J. Earl trophy.

Busch has another chance on Sunday to win the race that Trevor Bayne, Jamie McMurray and Derrike Cope managed to solve.

Busch could go to Rusty Wallace and enter the ninth place on the list of victories in the Cup race if he leaves the group of everything that can happen. Among active drivers, Busch's 56 wins and two titles are behind only seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson (83 wins). Busch could become the first Cup champion since Johnson won five consecutive games between 2006 and 2010.

The good times throughout his career are recorded in the credentials of the Busch Hall of Fame, but the failures in Daytona are unforgettable.

In 2008, Busch's first season at Joe Gibbs Racing after a complicated break at Hendrick Motorsports, a momentum towards the end with teammate Tony Stewart came to an end.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here