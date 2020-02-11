Kyle Busch has done it all in NASCAR, except winning the Daytona 500 – Up News Info

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Kyle Busch has celebrated on the victory lane on every NASCAR track from Darlington to Dover, from Bristol to Brickyard. Busch has even celebrated in Daytona, with a victory in the 2008 Summer Cup Series on his resume, and racing trophies in other series or exhibits in his collection.

%MINIFYHTML2058a4523e1b4182f41ca1afe640573711% %MINIFYHTML2058a4523e1b4182f41ca1afe640573712%

You still have to take your traditional bow since the confetti flies on the 500 Miles of Daytona. It has 0 to 14.

Winning the biggest race in NASCAR is the last straw to fill a list of milestones that includes two Cup championships and more than 200 NASCAR victories for one of NASCAR's all-time best, who is only 34 years old.

If he doesn't win the Daytona 500 he is gnawing at the stormy Busch, he's not letting it pass.

"The whole aspect of having an unverified article is not that important," Busch said. "It won't end my career in any way."

Maybe not, but I would put an orderly bow in a career where Busch really doesn't have much to prove.

Last season, Busch was agonizing near winning the "Great American Race,quot;, finishing second in a race where he led within the remaining 10 laps. He had another great opportunity in 2008 until a miscalculation at the end of the race by a teammate cost him a chance for the Harley J. Earl trophy.

Busch has another chance on Sunday to win the race that Trevor Bayne, Jamie McMurray and Derrike Cope managed to solve.

Busch could go to Rusty Wallace and enter the ninth place on the list of victories in the Cup race if he leaves the group of everything that can happen. Among active drivers, Busch's 56 wins and two titles are behind only seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson (83 wins). Busch could become the first Cup champion since Johnson won five consecutive games between 2006 and 2010.

The good times throughout his career are recorded in the credentials of the Busch Hall of Fame, but the failures in Daytona are unforgettable.

In 2008, Busch's first season at Joe Gibbs Racing after a complicated break at Hendrick Motorsports, a momentum towards the end with teammate Tony Stewart came to an end.

Running to the front in the high line, Stewart contained two Penske cars in the last exciting laps. But when Penske drivers Ryan Newman and Kurt Busch approached him, Stewart didn't feel safe running alone without any ally.

In the last second, he fell low on the track to line up in front of Busch. The JGR teams had planned to win with teamwork, and Stewart thought he would need Busch to reach the checkered flag.

The decision failed in the blink of an eye. Stewart couldn't connect with Busch fast enough, and the two Penske cars passed him on top.

"I think Tony, wanting to stay together and work as teammates, took the opportunity to do that with me instead of jumping and getting in front of the other two that were to come," Busch said. “That took away his Daytona 500. I think it was his to win. But we were right there, and we were close and we had a fast car too. ”

Trying last season to become No. 1 in Daytona, Busch placed second in the 1-2-3 final for JGR.

Busch was leading a restart in the absence of nine laps and chose to start from the bottom lane after the winner and teammate Denny Hamlin told Busch's crew that they would "compete,quot; without working together.

However, before the final restart, Busch said Hamlin wanted to "return to teammate preservation mode." Busch made some blockages that allowed Hamlin to stop Joey Logano.

"It hurt me that I couldn't bring that trophy home and that Denny could bring two home, but that's only part of the races," Busch said. "I hope we can do it this year or when, at some time or another, before everything is said and done by myself so I can have at least one."

Busch's bad luck extends beyond the drought of the checkered flag. He crashed into a concrete wall in a race the day before the Daytona 500 of 2015 and broke his right leg and left foot. Busch was trapped in a hospital bed, the Daytona 500 just a career on television. Busch endured multiple surgeries, went through an exhausting rehabilitation program and lost only 11 races.

He won the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway to claim his first title, and has not stopped his climb to the top.

His consolation may come from the fact that he is not alone in the star drivers who pursued the biggest victory in NASCAR.

Hall of Fame driver Dave Pearson needed 15 attempts to win the Daytona 500. Older brother Kurt Busch needed 16. Stewart, including last month at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, never won the race in 17 starts. Rusty Wallace and Mark Martin did not win it either. Dale Earnhardt won in his twentieth attempt.

Known as "Rowdy," Busch is not the sentimental favorite. His 208 victories in the three national NASCAR series always make him the driver to beat, not necessarily one that the rest of the field could graciously accept as a popular winner.

He would like to test that theory on Sunday when he tries to beat Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman in the front row to get that coveted victory.

"We are in a good place, we have a chance," Busch said. "" We have to put ourselves in a good place at the end like last year and try it as hell. "