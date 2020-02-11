Kobe Bryant buried at a private funeral on Friday! (Exclusive details)

The bodies of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi were buried on Friday, according to multiple sources close to the Bryant family. MTO News spoke with experts who told us that Kobe's close family held a small private ceremony on Friday. And it was there that the father and daughter were deposited in their final resting place.

MTO News could not get details about the ceremony, but people close to the family told us that Kobe's final resting place is a few miles from Los Angeles. We also hope that the ceremony was religious, since both Kobe and his wife Vanessa are practicing Catholics.

Information from our source seems confirmed by the Kobe Bryant Death Certificate that was published yesterday.

The death certificate of Kobe and Gigi states that the date of disposition for both was Friday 2/7/2020.

According to California law, the date of disposition is the date on which a deceased is buried, cremated or buried. So, according to the death certificate, Kobe and Gigi's funeral was 2/7/2020.